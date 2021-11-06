ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Scores: Eye On Semis, South Africa Face England Hurdle

It's win or bust for South Africa in Sharjah tonight. Well almost. England stand in South Africa's way for a berth in the semifinals from group 1, the pool of death. England, the world No. 1 side in the shortest format of the game, already have a foot in the last four and even if they were to lose tonight, their super net run rate (3.183) will give them the No. 1 position in the group. With Australia also gunning for a semifinal spot, it's effectively a two-horse race for the No. 2 position in Group 1. Whoever finishes No. 2 will face Pakistan, the group 2 toppers. For England, only a freak pair of results could deny them a semi-final spot. But Eoin Morgan’s side are not going to underestimate a South African team they have faced frequently in the last couple of years, particularly not at a ground that fails to play to England’s strengths. For the record, England have won their last five T20 internationals against South Africa. Therefore, the Proteas will have up their ante and especially their batsmen have to fire in the powerplays in not so friendly conditions in Sharjah. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs SA here.



