Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SA Live - Full Details

South Africa in with a chance to make the T20 World Cup semis. Can they beat England in Sharjah? Get live streaming details of ENG vs SA.

Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SA Live - Full Details
South Africa face a do-or-die vs England, who already have a foot in the T20 World Cup 2021 semis. See ENG vs SA live on TV and via live streaming. | AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SA Live - Full Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T17:05:59+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

More stories from Priya Nagi
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 5:05 pm

For England, any match now is more or less a practice game as they have already qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals. But for South Africa, meeting England will be a do-or-die match at Sharjah cricket stadium on November 6 (Saturday).

South Africa sit in third place with 6 points and a +0.742 net run rate, which is behind Australia's healthier +1.031 net run rate.

The Proteas have one last chance to still make it to the last four but for that, they need to beat England with a big margin in order to boost their net run rate and displace Australia from the second position.

England vs South Africa match will be live telecasted as well as live streamed on OTT platforms from 7.30 PM IST. The Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the England vs South Africa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Toss is at 7 PM and the first ball at 7:30 PM IST.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Australia will take on West Indies in the afternoon from 3.30 PM IST in Abu Dhabi. If Australia beat West Indies with a big margin, it will boost their net run rate further and result in virtually knocking out South Africa even before the Proteas play against England.

And if Australia lose against West Indies, it will increase the hopes of South Africa to still make it to the semifinals. England defeated South Africa five times in 2020 and are favourites going into the match.

However, South Africa's recent performance in the last two games makes the match an evenly contested affair. David Miller and Kagiso Rabada have come to the party with the show they have put on against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively.

On the other hand, England's Jos Buttler single-handedly played the best innings of his life against Australia. Buttler hammered Australia bowlers all around the park and raised his sword to celebrate his maiden T20I hundred. England would be aiming to come hard on South Africa and continue their winning momentum.

Tags

Priya Nagi Eoin Morgan Temba Bavuma Jos Buttler UAE Cricket England national cricket team South Africa national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Players Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Players Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Where To See AUS Vs WI Live - Full Details

Xavi Makes Emotional Return To Camp Nou As New Barcelona Head Coach

ENG Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: Confident England Look To Dash South Africa’s Semifinal Hopes

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

Lanka Premier League T20: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi Register For LPL 2021 Player Draft

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Lose Three Wickets After Steady Start

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Lose Three Wickets After Steady Start

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Vikas Pathak / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal

Ashwani Sharma / Under its ‘Mission Repeat -2022’ strategy, the BJP has now set its eyes upon Uttarakhand, the hill state in the vicinity with barely two months to go before assembly polls.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement