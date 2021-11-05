Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SA Live - Full Details

For England, any match now is more or less a practice game as they have already qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals. But for South Africa, meeting England will be a do-or-die match at Sharjah cricket stadium on November 6 (Saturday).

South Africa sit in third place with 6 points and a +0.742 net run rate, which is behind Australia's healthier +1.031 net run rate.

The Proteas have one last chance to still make it to the last four but for that, they need to beat England with a big margin in order to boost their net run rate and displace Australia from the second position.

England vs South Africa match will be live telecasted as well as live streamed on OTT platforms from 7.30 PM IST. The Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the England vs South Africa match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Toss is at 7 PM and the first ball at 7:30 PM IST.

Australia will take on West Indies in the afternoon from 3.30 PM IST in Abu Dhabi. If Australia beat West Indies with a big margin, it will boost their net run rate further and result in virtually knocking out South Africa even before the Proteas play against England.

And if Australia lose against West Indies, it will increase the hopes of South Africa to still make it to the semifinals. England defeated South Africa five times in 2020 and are favourites going into the match.

However, South Africa's recent performance in the last two games makes the match an evenly contested affair. David Miller and Kagiso Rabada have come to the party with the show they have put on against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively.

On the other hand, England's Jos Buttler single-handedly played the best innings of his life against Australia. Buttler hammered Australia bowlers all around the park and raised his sword to celebrate his maiden T20I hundred. England would be aiming to come hard on South Africa and continue their winning momentum.