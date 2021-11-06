Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chris Gayle Leaves Cricket World Guessing! Has ‘Universe Boss’ Played Last Match For West Indies?

Chris Gayle has scored more than 14000 runs in 452 T20 matches in his career. Gayle is yet to officially retire from international cricket.

Chris Gayle Leaves Cricket World Guessing! Has ‘Universe Boss’ Played Last Match For West Indies?
West Indies great Chris Gayle hasn't made any official announcement regarding his retirement. | ICC-Getty

Trending

Chris Gayle Leaves Cricket World Guessing! Has ‘Universe Boss’ Played Last Match For West Indies?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T19:48:17+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 7:48 pm

Has Chris Gayle play his last match for the West Indies? Well, his way of applauding the crowd at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after his dismissal against Australia in a T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter, said so. (More Cricket News)

(AUS vs WI | POINTS TABLE)

 Sent into bat by Australia, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walked out to bat for West Indies amidst clapping of his teammates outside the boundary ropes. After a single and two in the first over, Gaylestorm arrived when the Jamaican clubbed Josh Hazlewood for a six.

 The Universe Boss hit his 1045th six in T20 cricket in the first ball of the third over long-on before dragging a Pat Cummins delivery onto his stumps in the next. Chris Gayle was out for nine-ball 15.

 This has been the norm for Gayle in this World Cup. It's due to this reckless batting that West Indies had been eliminated from the tournament after they lost to Sri Lanka in their previous match.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

 As Gayle walked off the field, the 42-year-old waved at the fans around the stadium with his bat and hugged his teammates before walking inside the dressing room.

 Unlike teammate Dwayne Bravo, who officially announced his retirement during the ongoing T20 World Cup, Gayle has left everyone guessing. Ahead of the match against the Australians, Gayle said, “I am semi-retired.”

 At the end of the match, the Australians gave Gayle and Dwayne Bravo gave a guard of honour. Both West Indians were seen autographing the camera. Even former Caribbean cricketers Ian Bishop and Darren Sammy were not sure of Gayle's plans for the future.

“Everything points to this being the last time we will see Chris Gayle in West Indies’ colours,” Bishop said on air about the world’s greatest T20 cricketer ever.

 Gayle had earlier indicated that he wanted to play the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Whether the West Indian selectors continue to bank on his colourful 42-year-old remains to be seen.

Gayle’s records are staggering. In 452 matches that Gayle has scored an astounding 14306 runs with 1108 fours and 1045 sixes. Gayle has most hundreds (22) and fifties (87) in the T20 format. His career-best T20 score (175) came against Pune Warriors in the IPL 2013, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Tags

Koushik Paul Chris Gayle Dwayne Bravo Daren Sammy Ian Bishop UAE Cricket West Indies Cricket Team Australia national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: David Warner Spoils Dwayne Bravo's Swansong, Australia Alive In Semis Race

T20 World Cup: David Warner Spoils Dwayne Bravo's Swansong, Australia Alive In Semis Race

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Where To See Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live - Full Details

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Scores: Moeen Ali Gives England First Breakthrough Against South Africa

T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Leading Wicket-taker In T20 Internationals

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 47-Ball 81 As Maharashtra Beat Odisha

NZ Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Afghanistan Clash In Match That Will Decide India’s Semifinal Hopes

Bordeaux Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Injury In Focus - When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match

Shakib Al Hasan To Miss Home T20 Series Against Pakistan Due To Hamstring Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Look To Continue Invincible Run Against Scotland

PAK Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Look To Continue Invincible Run Against Scotland

Virat Kohli And Co Share ‘Priceless’ Moments With Scotland Counterparts Post T20 World Cup Win

Virat Kohli And Co Share ‘Priceless’ Moments With Scotland Counterparts Post T20 World Cup Win

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

Allegations of Racism Levelled Against Michael Vaughan

Allegations of Racism Levelled Against Michael Vaughan

Read More from Outlook

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Haima Deshpande / Ahmednagar hospital fire: All the dead and the injured were being treated for Covid-19, said district collector Rajendra Bhosale.

NSA Ajit Doval To Host Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10: What That Means For India

NSA Ajit Doval To Host Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10: What That Means For India

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: England Opt To Bowl Against South Africa

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: England Opt To Bowl Against South Africa

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement