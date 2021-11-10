ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup, Semi-final, Live Cricket Scores: Unchanged New Zealand Bowl Against England

England's batting will face the New Zealand bowling test in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Pakistan will clash with Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai on Thursday. If form and performance are taken into consideration, there is very little to choose between England and New Zealand. Both come into the semifinal with four wins and a defeat each. It's just that this ENG vs NZ semifinal has something more at stake than just a simple test of skill and execution. Although New Zealand have said that the heartbreak of losing a controversial ICC Men's ODI World Cup final at Lord's in July 2019 is behind them, the Kiwis will like to prove a point to England in an ICC white-ball tournament. Wednesday night offers Kane Williamson's team another chance. The BlackCaps have the winning momentum -- they tamed Afghanistan in their last match -- as against England, who suffered a defeat against South Africa in their last group fixture. It remains to be seen if England miss their 2019 World Cup-winning heroes Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. It also remains to be seen if Eoin Morgan's side misses two in-form players Jason Roy and Tymal Mills, who exited due to injuries. England have enough batting depth with Jonny Bairstow expected to open with Jos Buttler. But it will be a serious test for the English batsmen with Trent Boult and Tim Southee leading the Kiwi pace attack, and Ish Sodhi-Mitchell Santner combo providing great spin support. Statistics show that England and New Zealand have had some close encounters. Their last match ended in a Super Over with England once again ending on the right side of the result. Therefore, for World Test champions New Zealand, there is enough reason to settle some old scores.

7:14 PM IST: Captains Speak

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: "England has a lot of depth, that's their strength, and we have the opportunity to play our own brand of cricket to make it to the final."

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We can't take New Zealand lightly at all, they've been playing semi-finals and finals for a lot longer than we have, so we'll have to play out of our skins to beat them. Looking forward to a great contest today."

7:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

One change for England. Sam Billings comes in for injured Jason Roy. Jonny Bairstow to open with Jos Buttler. Here are the playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

7:03 PM IST: Toss

New Zealand win the toss and bowl first against England. They are unchanged.

6:42 PM IST: Head-to-head

This is a repeat of the 2016 semifinal in Delhi, where England humbled New Zealand by seven wickets. England have won 12, lost seven, tied one and abandoned one in their 21 T20 International matches played against New Zealand. In the last meeting, England beat New Zealand (in Super Over).

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.