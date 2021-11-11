Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

A blazing 81-run stand between Mathew Wade and Marcus Stoinis gave Australia a five-wicket win with an over to spare in Dubai.

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand
Australia's Marcus Stoinis, holding helmet, and Matthew Wade celebrate after beating Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match in Dubai, UAE on November 11, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T00:43:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 12:43 am

Matthew Wade came up with a barrage of sixes out of nowhere to script Australia's sensational come from behind five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai, UAE on Thursday and send his team into their second T20 World Cup final.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52) struck his third half-century of the tournament before Fakhar Zaman roared back to form with a 32-ball unbeaten 55 to propel Pakistan to 176 for four after being sent into bat.

Pakistan were on course to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament with Australia needing 62 off the last 30 balls but Wade (41 not out off 17) and Marcus Stoinis (40 not out off 31) shared a match-winning 81-run stand for the sixth wicket to pull off a memorable win in the second semifinal.

In the end, Australia, who are yet to win a T20 World Cup title, got home with an over to spare. They will meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan produced an admirable performance taking four wickets for 26 runs in fours but the brilliance of Wade and Stoinis turned the game around on its head.

Australia were kept in the chase by David Warner (49 off 30), who shared a 51-run stand Mitchell Marsh (28 off 22), after skipper Aaron Finch was trapped lbw in another sensational first over bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

With Pakistan on top, Warner chose to counter-attack and he was successful in his endeavour taking Australia to 52 for one in the powerplay. He smashed three sixes including one off Mohammad Hafeez delivery that bounced twice before reaching his bat.

With Australia reaching 89 for three in 10 overs, the game was very much in the balance. However, Warner fell after drinks break, caught behind off Shadab but replays suggested he had not nicked it. The opener thought he had nicked it too and chose not to review it.

With Stoinis and Wade in the middle, Australia needed something special. Both were able to reduce the equation to 22 off the last 12 balls.

With the match hanging in balance, Babar Azam brought his trump card, Afridi back into the attack and the left-arm pacer nearly responded to his skipper's call with the wicket of Wade, who was dropped by Hasan Ali at deep midwicket in the third ball of the over.

The Australia wicketkeeper cashed in on the chance and smashed Afridi for three consecutive sixes to seal the game for his side.

Earlier, Rizwan and Babar (39 off 44) shared a 71-run stand before Zaman ended the innings on a high with his unbeaten knock. The last five overs yielded 59 runs for Pakistan.

Pakistan enjoyed their best powerplay of the tournament, racing to 47 for no loss in six overs after Australia put them in to bat.

Rizwan, who was down with flu ahead of the game, did not look at his best early on and Babar took the lead in attacking the Australian pace attack. The Aussies were looking for some swing early on but they were not able to get it.

The Pakistan skipper began with a regal cover drive off a late outswinger from Josh Hazlewood. Among the five regal boundaries he hit, his short-arm jab between deep midwicket and long-on stood out.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been Australia's go-to bowler in the middle overs, finally got the breakthrough Australia needed by having Babar caught in the deep with Pakistan reaching 71 for one in 10 overs. More than the ball, it was the pressure created by Zampa that led to the wicket.

Rizwan, who was dropped twice in the innings, got into the act after Babar's dismissal. The wicketkeeper batter grew in confidence as his innings progressed and once he got his trademark half full half sweep shot right off Hazlewood, he looked much more dangerous.

Australia did well from overs 7-11, conceding only 28 before Rizwan changed gears.

Rizwan got his second six off Hazlewood two overs later, dispatching the seasoned pacer over deep midwicket.

Zaman, who did not have a lot of runs under his belt heading into the semifinal, hit a flat six over long off to gain confidence.

With Zampa completing his tidy effort, Pakistan were looking for a big over and that happened to be the 17th when Hazlewood was hammered for 21 runs, including a six off a free hit.

After Rizwan's dismissal, Zaman displayed his power-hitting skills against Mitchell Starc, clubbing him for a six and four in a 15-run over.

Zaman finished the innings on an exhilarating note, depositing Starc for two massive sixes to take the team past 170.

Zampa (1/22 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia while Hazlewood was the most expensive, leaking 49 runs in four overs.

Tags

PTI Matthew Wade Marcus Stoinis Babar Azam Aaron Finch Shadab Khan David Warner Mohammad Rizwan Dubai UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Pakistan T20 Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

New Zealand's Devon Conway Breaks Hand In Frustration, Out Of T20 World Cup Final Against Australia And India Tour

New Zealand's Devon Conway Breaks Hand In Frustration, Out Of T20 World Cup Final Against Australia And India Tour

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Mohammad Rizwan Braved Lung Problems, Reveals Matthew Hayden

Nisha Dahiya, Presumed Dead A Day Back, Wins Women’s 65kg National Wrestling Gold

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra On Biopic: Let Me Win More Medals, Movie Will Be Hit Then

IND Vs NZ: No Restrictions On Entry Of Spectators For First T20 International In Jaipur

Joe Root On Yorkshire Racism Episode: Such Events Fractured Our Game, Torn Lives Apart

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: 6, 6, 6 And Mathew Wade Takes Australia To Final; Pakistan Stunned - Highlights

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: 6, 6, 6 And Mathew Wade Takes Australia To Final; Pakistan Stunned - Highlights

India A Tour Of South Africa 2021: Pieter Malan To Lead South Africa A Against India A

India A Tour Of South Africa 2021: Pieter Malan To Lead South Africa A Against India A

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala Out Of Title Race, Aditi Chauhan Red-Carded

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala Out Of Title Race, Aditi Chauhan Red-Carded

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF: AUS Stun PAK, Set Up Final Date With NZ

T20 WC, 2nd SF: AUS Stun PAK, Set Up Final Date With NZ

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Pakistan's 176/4 with one over to spare for a five-wicket win in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement