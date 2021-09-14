Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule
Pakistan are scheduled to play two Test matches and three T20 internationals in Dhaka and Chattogram in November and December. | Composite: Logos

The Pakistan team will leave for Bangladesh immediately after the ICC World T20 Cup which concludes on November 14.

Trending

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T20:43:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:43 pm

Pakistan will tour Bangladesh later this year for a Test and T20 series after a gap of five years. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan would be playing two Test matches and three T20 internationals in Dhaka and Chattogram in November and December.

The Pakistan team will leave for Bangladesh immediately after the World T20 Cup in UAE which concludes on November 14.

The PCB said the tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on November 19. The second and third T20Is will be played on November 20 and 22.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26-30.

This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from December 4.

The tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Cricket relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh boards have only recently normalized after years of tension and strife after Bangladesh twice pulled out of tours to Pakistan citing security concerns.

Fixtures:

Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka;
Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka;
Nov 22 – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka;
Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram;
Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Tags

PTI Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Set 121-run Target For SA

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process

Indian Premier League: E-bidding For New IPL Teams Planned On October 17

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/