Monday, Nov 22, 2021
SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: Dimuth Karunaratne Falls; Sri Lanka Reach 300

Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. Sri Lanka have never lost a Test match against the West Indies at home.

West Indies national cricket team celebrates during the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Galle. | Twitter @windiescricket

2021-11-22T11:25:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:25 am

Sri Lanka are poised to set a mammoth total in the first Test against the West Indies in Galle. The hosts scored 267 for three at stumps on Day 1 on Sunday with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne unbeaten on 132 and Dhananjaya de Silva batting on 56. Get here live cricket scores and updates of SL vs WI.

Live Scorecard | Day 1 Highlights | Cricket News

11:20 AM IST: 300 up for Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal drives the ball to cover off Roston Chase and signals Ramesh Mendis for a single. With two new batters in the middle, Sri Lanka have successfully reached the 300-run mark. Sri Lanka 300/5 (103.1)

11:00 AM IST: Dimuth Karunaratne falls

Roston Chase gets Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. That's the wicket West Indies have been looking for. Karunaratne has been stumped for 147. What an innings the Sri Lankan has played. But that's a big moment in the match for West Indies as the visitors have picked up two wickets in the first hour of the play. Both were set batters. Time for drinks now. Sri Lanka 296/5 (99.5) 

 10:30 AM IST: Shannon Gabriel strikes

Shannon Gabriel replaces Jason Holder. Gabriel delivers another no ball. But on the next ball gets well set Dhananjaya de Silva for 61. That's a big breakthrough West Indies have been looking for. Sri Lanka 281/4 (94.4)

10:18 AM IST: Century stand!

Dimuth Karunaratne calls for a double off Jason Holder and brings up a century stand between him and Dhananjaya de Silva. The two Sri Lankans exchange a glove punch in the middle. Sri Lanka 271/3 (90.3)

 10:05 AM IST: Here we go

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva, who are just short of a 100-run stand, are in the middle. Jason Holder with the ball. West Indies start the day with a maiden over. Sri Lanka 267/3 (89) 

 9:50 AM IST: Welcome

Welcome to Day 2 of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test from Galle. Those who underestimated Sri Lanka, well they were forced to rethink after Sri Lanka dominated the Day 1 on Monday. It was captain Dimuth Karunaratne's show. He is standing tall at 132 not out along with Dhananjaya de Silva 56 not out. Let's see whether this day heads in the same direction as yesterday or West India produce some magic and stop the damage.

 Day 2 Preview

Day 1 belonged to Sri Lanka. The decision to bat first stood vindicated as the Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne (whose highest Test score is 244) and Pathum Nissanka did well to counter the West Indies attack without loss in the opening session, although Karunaratne was lucky to survive when he was on 14. The Caribbeans, who have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka, struggled to find breakthroughs and there was bad news when young West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretched off the field after being hit on his helmet while fielding at short leg. Two wickets in the final session gave West Indies a bit of cheer and the first session on Day 2 will pretty much decide how the match shapes up. Shannon Gabriel, who was preferred over quickie Kemar Roach, will have a lot of work to do. Galle's wicket is expected to dry up and will aid spin for sure. West Indies will bank on off-spinner Roston Chase (2/42 on Day 1) to do most of the damage. It's all set for another duel between bat and ball.

