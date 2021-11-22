Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2

Off-spinner Mendis removed Kraigg Brathwaite (41), Shai Hope (10) and Roston Chase (2) to finish the day with figures of 3/23.

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2
Sri Lanka's bowler Ramesh Mendis, left, celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' batsman Roston Chase with wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal and Praveen Jayawickrama during the day two of their first Test match in Galle on November 22, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T21:05:01+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:05 pm

Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama shared five wickets to leave West Indies struggling on 113-6 in reply to the home team's first-innings 386 on the second day of the first cricket test on Monday.

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | News 

Off-spinner Mendis removed Kraigg Brathwaite (41), Shai Hope (10) and Roston Chase (2) to finish the day with figures of 3-23. Jayawickrama picked up 2-25 while fellow spinner Lasith Embuldeniya claimed the other wicket to fall.

Kyle Mayers was 22 not out at stumps, batting with Jason Holder (1).

Earlier, West Indies did well to take the last seven Sri Lanka wickets for 119 runs after the hosts had laid a solid foundation for a good score when they resumed on 267 for three.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who reached his 13th test hundred on Sunday, was stumped by Joshua Da Silva off spinner Chase for 147. He hit 15 fours in his 300-ball innings.

Dhananjaya de Silva also made 61 before hitting his wicket.

Chase took 5-83, his fourth test five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-87.

West Indies batsman Jeremy Solozano, playing his first test, is out of the rest of the match after being concussed when receiving a blow on his helmet as he fielded at short leg on Sunday.

Hope has come in to the side as his replacement.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kraigg Brathwaite Dimuth Karunaratne Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sri Lanka national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull Out - VIDEO

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull Out - VIDEO

T20 World Cup: ICC Defends Two-year Cycle, Says It's Important For Growth Of Cricket

Peng Shuai's Video Call: IOC Playing Into China's Hands?

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh In Dhaka Thriller, Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Shahrukh Khan Hits Dramatic Last-ball Six As Tamil Nadu Defend Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 - WATCH

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Reveals Why It Gave Pakistan Hosting Rights

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth To Lead Indian Challenge At Indonesia Open Badminton

Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shoaib Akhtar Says His 'Running Days Are Over', Heads For 'Total Knee Replacement'

Shoaib Akhtar Says His 'Running Days Are Over', Heads For 'Total Knee Replacement'

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

In Rohit Sharma Era, Virat Kohli Can Follow Sachin Tendulkar’s Template – Tests And ODIs Only

In Rohit Sharma Era, Virat Kohli Can Follow Sachin Tendulkar’s Template – Tests And ODIs Only

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement