Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

Catch Day 5 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Chattogram. A dominant Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to take 1-0 lead.

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights
Pakistan are in the driver's seat in the first Test versus Bangladesh at Chattogram. They need 93 runs to win the match. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK. | Courtesy: PCB

Trending

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T11:15:15+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:15 am

Pakistan completed an emphatic 8-wicket win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 202 runs, Pakistan resumed the final day of the match on 109 for no loss. The visitors lost both the openers, Abdullah Shafique (73) and Abid Ali (91), then Azhar Ali and Babar Azam added 32 runs for the third wicket to seal the win. Catch Day 5 highlights and scores of BAN vs PAK first Test.

Scorecard | SL Vs WI, Day 2 | Cricket News

11:05 AM IST: Result

Azhar Ali hits Mehidy Hasan for back-to-back fours to seal the win. Pakistan win by 8 wickets. PAK - 203/2 & 286; BAN - 157 & 330

10:54 AM IST: 12 More

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Azhar Ali and Babar Azam hit a four each in the last two overs. Pakistan need 12 runs. PAK - 190/2 (55)

10:41 AM IST: 21 More

10 runs in the last ten overs as Pakistan move closer to the target. They need another 21 runs. PAK - 181/2 (52)

10:31 AM IST: Ali Goes

No back-to-back centuries for Abid Ali. Pakistan opener is gone for 91 off 148, trapped in front by Taijul Islam. A reluctant review fails to save Ali. Babar Azam is the new man. Pakistan need 31 runs. PAK - 171/2 (49.1)

10:19 AM IST: Drinks

Taijul Islam on with his 23rd over. Azhar Ali hits the fifth ball for a four, to mid-off boundary. Pakistan need 34 runs. PAK - 168/1 (48)

10:08 AM IST: 47 More

Third maiden for Mehidy Hasan. Azhar Ali happy to block. Abid Ali is unbeaten on 82 off 134. 46 runs and one wicket in the last ten overs. Pakistan need 47 runs. PAK - 155/1 (45)

9:58 AM IST: Some Respite For Tigers

Finally a wicket. Mehidy Hasan, in his 11th over, traps Abdullah Shafique in front with the fifth ball. LBW. Pakistan take the review. It's the umpire's call. Clipping is enough. Shafique goes for 73 off 129. Azhar Ali is the new man. Pakistan need 51 runs. PAK - 151/1 (42.5)

9:42 AM IST: 66 More

Abu Jayed with his third over. Four from it. 27 runs in the last five overs. Pakistan need 66 runs. PAK - 136/0 (40)

9:35 AM IST: 70 More

Pakistan openers are in a hurry. Abid Ali hits Taijul Islam for three back-to-back fours to end the 39th over. In the previous over, Abdullah Shafique gets his first with Ebadot Hossain overpitching the third ball. Pakistan need 70 runs. PAK - 132/0 (39)

9:26 AM IST: Ali Four

Taijul Islam on with his 18th over. And Abid Ali hits the first boundary of the day, a four off the third ball. Pakistan need another 88 runs. PAK - 114/0 (37)

9: 17 AM IST: Play Begins 

Ebadot Hossain resumes the proceedings. A maiden to Abid Ali. PAK - 109/0 (34).

Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Indian Premier League retention. The deadline to retain players is Tuesday.

8:42 AM IST: First Test so far...

Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat. On Day 1, Bangladesh reached 253/4 with Mushfiqur Rahim 82 not out and Liton Das 113 not out in 85 overs.

On Day 2, Bangladesh were dismissed for 330 in 114.4 overs, then Pakistan reached 145/0 with Abid Ali (93 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (52 not out) in 57 overs. The following day, Pakistan conceded lead after managing 286 in 115.4 overs. Then Bangladesh lost top four in 19 overs to close Day 3 at 39/4.

One Day 4, Shaheen Afridi toyed with Bangladesh and the hosts were all out for 157 in 56.2 overs. The penultimate day's play ended with Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique unbeaten on 56 and 53 runs respectively.

Day 5 Preview

Pakistan are clearly riding some solid batting by their openers. Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique posted their second century-stand on Monday to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the Chattogram Test.

This is only the second time when a pair of Pakistani openers have stitched century stands in both innings of a Test match. Taufeeq Umar and Imran Farhat did so against South Africa in October 2003 in Lahore. Pakistan won that match by eight wickets.

With 93 required with three full sessions remaining, Pakistan will have all the time in the world to cruise to a comfortable win. Bangladesh will need a miracle to win the first Test against Pakistan. The visitors deserve to win the Test especially after Shaheen Shah Afridi's marvellous bowling feat on Monday.

Afridi’s fourth five-wicket haul (5 for 32) in Tests wrapped up Bangladesh’s second innings for 157 on Day 4, setting Pakistan a 202-run target to win.

After Afridi, it was a Abid Ali-Abdullah Shafique show. Ali, who scored 133 in the first innings, was on 56 and debutant Shafique was unbeaten on 53 when bad light ended play early for the fourth consecutive day.

A win will ensure 12 points ICC ICC World Test Championship points for Pakistan. They already have 12 points (50%).  Bangladesh are yet to open their account for the 2021-12 WTC cycle.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Babar Azam Mominul Haque Abid Ali Shaheen Afridi Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pakistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Live Score Live Blog Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Davis Cup: Two-time Champions Croatia Beat Italy 2-1 In Turin To Enter Semis

Davis Cup: Two-time Champions Croatia Beat Italy 2-1 In Turin To Enter Semis

Lionel Messi Beats Robert Lewandowski To Win Ballon d'Or For Record Seventh Time

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka (169/4) Lose Quick Wickets As Windies Fight Back

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Draw Ends 14 Successive Results In India - Stats Highlights

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye 1st Win In Indian Super League, Face Odisha FC Test

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United 2-1 For Second Straight Win

Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar In Private Ceremony - VIDEO

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Gives Kanpur Pitch Verdict After Disappointing Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh, Says Memories More Important Than Milestones

Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh, Says Memories More Important Than Milestones

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps, Sri Lanka 113/1

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps, Sri Lanka 113/1

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan Inch Closer To Big Win Against Bangladesh

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 4: Pakistan Inch Closer To Big Win Against Bangladesh

Club World Cup 2021: FIFA Confirms Dates For Delayed Tournament In UAE

Club World Cup 2021: FIFA Confirms Dates For Delayed Tournament In UAE

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Dr Jacob John spoke to Outlook on why India should be concerned about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and things need to be done.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

1st Test, Day 5: PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets

1st Test, Day 5: PAK Beat BAN By 8 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down a target of 202 runs with relative ease thanks to fine batting show from openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique in Chattogram.

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

Seema Guha / India has expressed solidarity with the African nations affected by Omicron and said it is ready to step in with aid.

Advertisement