BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

Pakistan completed an emphatic 8-wicket win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 202 runs, Pakistan resumed the final day of the match on 109 for no loss. The visitors lost both the openers, Abdullah Shafique (73) and Abid Ali (91), then Azhar Ali and Babar Azam added 32 runs for the third wicket to seal the win. Catch Day 5 highlights and scores of BAN vs PAK first Test.

11:05 AM IST: Result

Azhar Ali hits Mehidy Hasan for back-to-back fours to seal the win. Pakistan win by 8 wickets. PAK - 203/2 & 286; BAN - 157 & 330

10:54 AM IST: 12 More

Azhar Ali and Babar Azam hit a four each in the last two overs. Pakistan need 12 runs. PAK - 190/2 (55)

10:41 AM IST: 21 More

10 runs in the last ten overs as Pakistan move closer to the target. They need another 21 runs. PAK - 181/2 (52)

10:31 AM IST: Ali Goes

No back-to-back centuries for Abid Ali. Pakistan opener is gone for 91 off 148, trapped in front by Taijul Islam. A reluctant review fails to save Ali. Babar Azam is the new man. Pakistan need 31 runs. PAK - 171/2 (49.1)

10:19 AM IST: Drinks

Taijul Islam on with his 23rd over. Azhar Ali hits the fifth ball for a four, to mid-off boundary. Pakistan need 34 runs. PAK - 168/1 (48)

10:08 AM IST: 47 More

Third maiden for Mehidy Hasan. Azhar Ali happy to block. Abid Ali is unbeaten on 82 off 134. 46 runs and one wicket in the last ten overs. Pakistan need 47 runs. PAK - 155/1 (45)

9:58 AM IST: Some Respite For Tigers

Finally a wicket. Mehidy Hasan, in his 11th over, traps Abdullah Shafique in front with the fifth ball. LBW. Pakistan take the review. It's the umpire's call. Clipping is enough. Shafique goes for 73 off 129. Azhar Ali is the new man. Pakistan need 51 runs. PAK - 151/1 (42.5)

9:42 AM IST: 66 More

Abu Jayed with his third over. Four from it. 27 runs in the last five overs. Pakistan need 66 runs. PAK - 136/0 (40)

9:35 AM IST: 70 More

Pakistan openers are in a hurry. Abid Ali hits Taijul Islam for three back-to-back fours to end the 39th over. In the previous over, Abdullah Shafique gets his first with Ebadot Hossain overpitching the third ball. Pakistan need 70 runs. PAK - 132/0 (39)

9:26 AM IST: Ali Four

Taijul Islam on with his 18th over. And Abid Ali hits the first boundary of the day, a four off the third ball. Pakistan need another 88 runs. PAK - 114/0 (37)

9: 17 AM IST: Play Begins

Ebadot Hossain resumes the proceedings. A maiden to Abid Ali. PAK - 109/0 (34).

8:42 AM IST: First Test so far...

Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat. On Day 1, Bangladesh reached 253/4 with Mushfiqur Rahim 82 not out and Liton Das 113 not out in 85 overs.

On Day 2, Bangladesh were dismissed for 330 in 114.4 overs, then Pakistan reached 145/0 with Abid Ali (93 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (52 not out) in 57 overs. The following day, Pakistan conceded lead after managing 286 in 115.4 overs. Then Bangladesh lost top four in 19 overs to close Day 3 at 39/4.

One Day 4, Shaheen Afridi toyed with Bangladesh and the hosts were all out for 157 in 56.2 overs. The penultimate day's play ended with Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique unbeaten on 56 and 53 runs respectively.

Day 5 Preview

Pakistan are clearly riding some solid batting by their openers. Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique posted their second century-stand on Monday to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the Chattogram Test.

This is only the second time when a pair of Pakistani openers have stitched century stands in both innings of a Test match. Taufeeq Umar and Imran Farhat did so against South Africa in October 2003 in Lahore. Pakistan won that match by eight wickets.

With 93 required with three full sessions remaining, Pakistan will have all the time in the world to cruise to a comfortable win. Bangladesh will need a miracle to win the first Test against Pakistan. The visitors deserve to win the Test especially after Shaheen Shah Afridi's marvellous bowling feat on Monday.

Afridi’s fourth five-wicket haul (5 for 32) in Tests wrapped up Bangladesh’s second innings for 157 on Day 4, setting Pakistan a 202-run target to win.

After Afridi, it was a Abid Ali-Abdullah Shafique show. Ali, who scored 133 in the first innings, was on 56 and debutant Shafique was unbeaten on 53 when bad light ended play early for the fourth consecutive day.

A win will ensure 12 points ICC ICC World Test Championship points for Pakistan. They already have 12 points (50%). Bangladesh are yet to open their account for the 2021-12 WTC cycle.