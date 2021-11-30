SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka (169/4) Lose Quick Wickets As Windies Fight Back

Rain is once again chasing Galle. A full session and two hours were lost on the opening day of second Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test in this coastal city on Monday. Leading 1-0, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. At close play on Day 1, the hosts were 113 for the loss of captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of SL vs WI first Test.

Live Scorecard | PAK Vs BAN, Day 5 | Cricket News



10:49 AM IST: Drinks

Stunning period of play. Sri Lanka lost three wickets. Veerasammy Permaul gets both Pathum Nissanka (73 off 148) and Dhananjaya de Silva (2 off 2) in the 49th over. SL - 161/4 (50.2)

10:11 AM IST: Fernando Goes

Jomel Warrican strikes. Oshada Fernando (18 off 27), caught behind by Joshua Da Silva. And with that a 33-run stand in 66 balls is broken. Angelo Mathews joins Pathum Nissanka (71 off 138) in the middle. SL - 139/2 (42)

10:00 AM IST: Nissanka Continues

Jomel Warrican with his ninth over. Pathum Nissanka hits the last ball for a four. 31 runs in the last 10 overs. SL - 128/1

9:46 AM IST: Play Starts

Roston Chase continues and a dot, then a single to end the 35th over. Pathum Nissanka and Oshada Fernando on 62 and 2 respectively. SL - 114/1 (35)

9:30 AM IST: Sunny In Galle

For a change, conditions look good for a timely start on Day 2.

9:20 AM IST: Meanwhile, HERE's all you need to know about Indian Premier League retention. The deadline to retain players is Tuesday.

9:15 AM IST: What Happened On Day 1

Sri Lanka batted first after a delayed start and then intermittent rain, only 34.4 overs were bowled on Day 1. Charith Asalanka made his Test debut for Sri Lanka, while West Indies made a couple of changes, with Veerasammy Permaul and Kemar Roach in for Rahkeem Cornwall and Shannon Gabriel. Sri Lanka started well with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka adding 106 runs for the opening stand. Roston Chase got the breakthrough for the Windies with the wicket of Karunaratne in the 31st over.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jomel Warrican.

Day 2 Preview

Sri Lanka have the momentum going into the second Test at Galle. For West Indies, it is a must-win game in the two-match series. The Caribbeans have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

The Lankans made a good start on Monday. Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka (batting on 61) featured in a 106-run stand before the captain was caught and bowled by Roston Chase. Then bad light stopped play.

Galle has been a happy hunting ground for the Lankans. Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets and fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis four as Sri Lanka dismissed the West Indies for 160 in a crushing 187-run victory in the first cricket Test last Thursday.

Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and called batsman Charith Asalanka for his first Test match on his home ground.

The West Indies made two changes to their team from the first match calling up fast bowler Kemar Roach for Shannon Gabriel and including left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for off spinner Rakheem Cornwall.

Also, playing their first series in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, Sri Lanka will look for another win.