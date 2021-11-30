Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies 69/1 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 204 On Day 2

When Day 2's play was called off, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was on 22 and Nkhrumah Bonner on 1. The tourists trailed Sri Lanka by 135 runs with nine wickets in hand.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies 69/1 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 204 On Day 2
Ground staff members cover the Galle International Cricket Stadium ground as it rains during Day 2 of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on November 30, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies 69/1 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 204 On Day 2
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T18:22:21+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 6:22 pm

West Indies made a steady start in reaching 69-1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 204 before rain forced an early end to day two of the second cricket test on Tuesday.

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | News

Left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican combined for nine Sri Lanka wickets with career-best performances.

When play was called, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was on 22 and Nkhrumah Bonner on 1. The tourists trailed Sri Lanka by 135 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Permaul, in his first test in more than five years, snared 5-35 to register his first five-wicket haul.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Warrican took 4-50, also a career best.

The pair ensured they reversed a good Sri Lanka start which featured a 106-run opening partnership. The last nine wickets went for 98 runs.

Sri Lanka resumed on 113-1, and Pathum Nissanka and Oshada Fernando added 26 more runs to the total before Permaul struck in the seventh over of the day. Fernando tried to play a cut shot close to his body and was caught behind by Joshua da Silva for 18.

Permaul took two wickets in one over, trapping Nissanka lbw for 73 to end an innings that lasted 148 deliveries and contained a six and five boundaries. Two deliveries later, he had Dhananjaya de Silva caught behind on 2.

Charith Asalanka, playing his first test, scored 10 before becoming Permaul's next wicket, caught by Bonner.

Angelo Mathews walked off the field with an injury when he was on 12, but returned at the fall of the eighth wicket, even though he was still unable to run. He hit two sixes and a boundary before being bowled for 29 by Warrican and ending the Sri Lanka first innings.

The only West Indies wicket was taken by Sri Lanka’s own left-armer, Praveen Jayawickrama, who trapped Jermaine Blackwood for 44. He faced 99 balls and hit five boundaries and reviewed the decision unsuccessfully.

Rain is playing a big part in the match, with two sessions lost on the first day and a session's worth of overs on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka won the first test by 187 runs at the same venue, and the West Indies must win the second to draw the series. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kraigg Brathwaite Dimuth Karunaratne Galle Sri Lanka Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sri Lanka national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India's Tour Of South Africa On As Of Now, Says BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

India's Tour Of South Africa On As Of Now, Says BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

IPL 2022 Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes With Their Franchises? Follow Live Drama

Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Live In Action

Omicron Impact: Three-Nation Cricket Series Cancelled In Namibia

Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain, Quits United National Party

Omicron Scare: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble For Team India

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique Hits Two Fifties On Debut - Key Stats

India Vs New Zealand: Of Romantic Comebacks And The Indian Connection That Saved NZ At Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Rachin Ravindra To Ajaz Patel - 'We Did It Together Bro'

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Rachin Ravindra To Ajaz Patel - 'We Did It Together Bro'

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Leads India's Campaign, Focus On Lakshya Sen

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Leads India's Campaign, Focus On Lakshya Sen

Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Retained Players Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch Live

Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Retained Players Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch Live

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

Advertisement