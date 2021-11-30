Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

Resuming Day 5 at 109 without loss, and just 93 runs away from the victory, Pakistan's openers appeared to be in full control until off-spinner Mehidy Hasan struck. Azhar Ali then combined with captain Babar Azam to complete the inevitable.

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram
Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Abid Ali stitched century stands in both the innings. Ali won the player of the award for his 133 and 91. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

Trending

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T13:07:54+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 1:07 pm

Opener Abid Ali missed out on back-to-back centuries by nine runs but Pakistan comfortably chased down a 202-run target to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets on Tuesday in the first cricket test.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Abid and Abdullah Shafique put on a 151-run partnership for the first wicket, their second consecutive 100-plus stand in the match to give Pakistan's chase a powerful start.Abid, who hit 133 in the first innings, struck 12 boundaries and scored 91 off 148 deliveries in the second innings.

Resuming Day 5 at 109 without loss, and just 93 runs away from the victory, Pakistan's openers appeared to be in full control until offspinner Mehidy Hasan struck.

Shafique followed his first-innings half-century to reach 73 before Mehidy (1-59) trapped him lbw.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Seven overs later, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (1-89) had Abid out lbw, baffling him with a sharp turn to make Pakistan 171-2.

Azhar Ali then combined with captain Babar Azam to complete the inevitable, hitting consecutive boundaries off Mehidy to finish off the game. Azhar was unbeaten on 24 and Azam was not out on 13.

Liton Das' maiden test century helped Bangladesh post 330 in its first innings, then Taijul Islam claimed 7-116 to bowl out Pakistan for 286 — giving the hosts a 44-run first innings lead.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was instrumental in Pakistan's rally, returned figures of 5-32 to wrap up Bangladesh's second innings for 157.

The second test starts Saturday in Dhaka.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Babar Azam Mominul Haque Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pakistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Rachin Ravindra To Ajaz Patel - 'We Did It Together Bro'

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Rachin Ravindra To Ajaz Patel - 'We Did It Together Bro'

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Leads India's Campaign, Focus On Lakshya Sen

Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Retained Players Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch Live

Davis Cup: Two-time Champions Croatia Beat Italy 2-1 In Turin To Enter Semis

Lionel Messi Beats Robert Lewandowski To Win Ballon d'Or For Record Seventh Time

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: West Indies Dismiss Sri Lanka For 204 In First Innings

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 5: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Draw Ends 14 Successive Results In India - Stats Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye 1st Win In Indian Super League, Face Odisha FC Test

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye 1st Win In Indian Super League, Face Odisha FC Test

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United 2-1 For Second Straight Win

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United 2-1 For Second Straight Win

Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar In Private Ceremony - VIDEO

Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Mittali Parulkar In Private Ceremony - VIDEO

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Gives Kanpur Pitch Verdict After Disappointing Draw

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rahul Dravid Gives Kanpur Pitch Verdict After Disappointing Draw

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

Jayanta Oinam / Indian Premier League franchises will submit the list of players retained for the 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 30).

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

Advertisement