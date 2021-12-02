Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Names Alex Carey As Tim Paine's Replacement

Alex Carey will keep wickets for Australia in the first two Ashes Test against England. Carey comes in for Tim Paine, who has quit cricket after a sexting scandal.

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Names Alex Carey As Tim Paine's Replacement
Alex Carey, who plays for South Australia in domestic circuit, will make his Test debut against England at Gabba on December 8. | Sky Sports

Trending

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Names Alex Carey As Tim Paine's Replacement
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T09:52:33+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 9:52 am

Alex Carey is all set for his Test debut after he was named as a replacement for wicketkeeper Tim Paine in the 15-member squad for the first two Ashes 2021-22 Tests against England, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday. The first Test starts at Gabba, Brisbane on December 8. (More Cricket News)

Former skipper Paine stepped down from his position in the wake of a sexting scandal before quitting cricket. Pat Cummins has been named as Australia Test captain following the resignation of Paine. Steve Smith will be Cummins’ deputy.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It’s an exciting build-up for what is a huge Series ahead. My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes,” said Carey, who will be 461st to get the baggy green.

“This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud,” Carey added.

Playing for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield this season, Carey has managed 153 runs in eight innings with a highest of 66 not out. The left-hander got back in form scoring 101 against Queensland in the One-Day Cup match at the end of last month.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. 

Tags

Koushik Paul Alex Carey Tim Paine Pat Cummins Brisbane Australia national cricket team Cricket Ashes England national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Peng Shuai Saga: China May Lose Events Beyond 2022 Over Former Doubles World No.1, Says WTA

La Liga 2021-22, Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema Nets 12th League Goal In 1-0 Win

Ligue 1 2021-22, PSG Vs Nice: Paris Saint-Germain’s Perfect Home Record Ends With 0-0 Draw

Premier League 2021-22, Everton vs Liverpool: Reds Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Win Merseyside Derby

Premier League 2021-22, Watford vs Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech Helps Blues Keep Top Spot With 2-1 Win Vs Watford

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Pathum Nissanka (66) Lifts Sri Lanka (151/4), Lead West Indies By 102

Asian Squash Team Championship 2021: Saurav Ghosal Stars As India Beat Pakistan, Extend Winning Run

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Demolish ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 In Rematch Of Last Season's Final

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Demolish ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 In Rematch Of Last Season's Final

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Shardananad Tiwari Powers India Into Semifinals

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Shardananad Tiwari Powers India Into Semifinals

SL Vs WI: West Indies Lead At Day 3 Stumps Despite Ramesh Mendis’ (6/70) Maiden Fifer

SL Vs WI: West Indies Lead At Day 3 Stumps Despite Ramesh Mendis’ (6/70) Maiden Fifer

ICC Test Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Retain Spots

ICC Test Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Retain Spots

Read More from Outlook

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Haima Deshpande / In addition to man-made calamities, natural disasters have been a continual problem for Maharashtra farmers even as the state sits on a huge agrarian crisis.

Advertisement