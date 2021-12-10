AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, Day 3: England Bowlers Face Heady Challenge At Gabba

If Pat Cummins stole the show on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, it was Travis Head who dominated England bowlers on Thursday as the hosts took a big first-innings lead by close on Day 2. The first Test is always a crucial one and England, skittled out for 147, will do well to check the Australian onslaught on Day 3 on Friday. Australia start at their overnight score of 343 for 7. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

England spent a long day at the Gabba on Thursday. David Warner rode his luck, Ben Stokes over-stepped the line but it were the Australians who laughed all the way to a commanding lead by stumps on Day 2.

The absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad was felt and with injury concerns for Ollie Robinson and Stokes, England look seriously handicapped. Australia will not be bothered as they will want to add to their lead and then unleash their pacers on England, who were packed off for a paltry 147 on the first day of the match.

England bowlers will have to step up and Stokes, who is playing a Test match after March, will have to ensure that he justifies the faith that Joe Root has on him. There is a lot of pressure on Jack Leach. The left-arm spinner (1 for 95 in 11 overs), who was preferred over Broad, has been hammered by the Australians.

Travis Head, who scored the fastest century at Gabba off 85 balls, will look to build one more partnership with Mitchell Starc. Head and captain Pat Cummins combined in a 70-run stand that restored Australia’s dominance and accelerated the scoring as England’s fielding got ragged.