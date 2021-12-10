Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, Day 3: England Bowlers Face Heady Challenge At Gabba

Get here live cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane. AUS start the day with a handy first-innings lead of 196 runs.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, Day 3: England Bowlers Face Heady Challenge At Gabba
Travis Head was the star for Australia on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. Head struck his first Test century vs England to help AUS take a big lead. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG Day 3 on Friday. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, Day 3: England Bowlers Face Heady Challenge At Gabba
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T01:54:27+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 1:54 am

If Pat Cummins stole the show on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, it was Travis Head who dominated England bowlers on Thursday as the hosts took a big first-innings lead by close on Day 2. The first Test is always a crucial one and England, skittled out for 147, will do well to check the Australian onslaught on Day 3 on Friday. Australia start at their overnight score of 343 for 7. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

England spent a long day at the Gabba on Thursday. David Warner rode his luck, Ben Stokes over-stepped the line but it were the Australians who laughed all the way to a commanding lead by stumps on Day 2.

The absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad was felt and with injury concerns for Ollie Robinson and Stokes, England look seriously handicapped. Australia will not be bothered as they will want to add to their lead and then unleash their pacers on England, who were packed off for a paltry 147 on the first day of the match.

England bowlers will have to step up and Stokes, who is playing a Test match after March, will have to ensure that he justifies the faith that Joe Root has on him. There is a lot of pressure on Jack Leach. The left-arm spinner (1 for 95 in 11 overs), who was preferred over Broad, has been hammered by the Australians.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Travis Head, who scored the fastest century at Gabba off 85 balls, will look to build one more partnership with Mitchell Starc. Head and captain Pat Cummins combined in a 70-run stand that restored Australia’s dominance and accelerated the scoring as England’s fielding got ragged.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Travis Head Pat Cummins Brisbane Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

Yannick Agnel, Two-Time Olympic Swimming Champion, In Custody For Rape Investigation

Omicron Threat: India A, South Africa A Settle For A Draw Amid Covid-19 Scare In Visitors’ Camp

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Consolidate Lead At Top With 4-2 Win Over Jamshedpur FC

Formula 1 Announces New Agreement To Extend Racing In Abu Dhabi Through 2030

Captaincy Controversy: Rohit Sharma Defines His Role As A Leader But Mystery Remains Over Virat Kohli Sacking

Women’s Challenger Trophy: Yastika Bhatia Stars As India A Upstage India D For Title

Indian Cricket's Captaincy Conundrum: Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Virat Kohli Sacked As ODI Skipper

Omicron? Covid-19 Forces India Out Of Hockey Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes: Travis Head Becomes Third Joint-Fastest Centurion – Statistical Highlights

Ashes: Travis Head Becomes Third Joint-Fastest Centurion – Statistical Highlights

Tiger Woods, Former World No.1, Returns To Competitive Golf Post Car Crash

Tiger Woods, Former World No.1, Returns To Competitive Golf Post Car Crash

Explainer: What Does An Olympic Diplomatic Boycott Achieve?

Explainer: What Does An Olympic Diplomatic Boycott Achieve?

Cricket Australia Backs Tim Paine To Return To Test Fold After Sexting Scandal

Cricket Australia Backs Tim Paine To Return To Test Fold After Sexting Scandal

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli was unceremoniously stripped off as India’s ODI captain on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma will now lead India in both limited-overs formats -- T20 and ODIs.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Advertisement