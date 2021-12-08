Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, Day 2: Minus James Anderson, Stuart Broad Can England Deliver At Gabba?

Get here live cricket scores of day 2 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane. Pat Cummins has given AUS a head start with a five-wicket haul that left ENG reeling on Wednesday.

Day 1 hero and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins (right) will bank on former captain Steve Smith (left) as Australia begin their first innings on the second day of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday. England collapsed to 147 all out after Cummins took 5 for 38. Follow here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG. | AP Photo

2021-12-09T00:01:44+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 12:01 am

On a greenish Brisbane wicket, England will bank on pacers Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson to challenge a formidable Australian batting line-up on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test Thursday. England, skittled out for 147, have never won a Test match against Australia at the Gabba since 1986-87. Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG here.

Day 2 Preview

Play will start 30 minutes early (5:00 AM IST/9:30 AM Local) on Day 2 to make up for the lost overs. 

Relive fascinating Day 1, courtesy cricket.com.au, here:

Pat Cummins made a stunning debut as Australian captain in Brisbane on Wednesday. After Mitchell Starc put Australia on course after England chose to bat, five-star Cummins combined with fellow pacers Josh Hazlewood, Starc and Cameron Green to knock off all England wickets on a dramatic Day 1 of the Ashes series.

It will be England's turn on Thursday to exploit the Gabba conditions, weather permitting, of course. Whether Joe Root will miss James Anderson and Stuart Broad only time will say, but this will be the first time in five years and the first time in an Ashes Test since 2006 that England have not fielded their two most successful fast bowlers.

Thunderstorm and bad light ended play early on Wednesday. It will be a fresh day for Australia's top-order batters -- David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith -- who can all take advantage of home conditions. Warner will be under the spotlight after his T20 World Cup performance that helped Australia win their first global title in the shortest format.

Warner has played just two Tests in 23 months and was injured in both. Now, it's redemption time. Minus, Broad and Anderson, it's advantage Warner.

Steve Smith will bank on his vast reservoir of good memories in Ashes. He had been in prime form in the last two Ashes -- 1461 runs in 14 innings at 121.75 with six centuries, two double-centuries and five half-centuries.

The five-match series between the traditional rivals is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Check the latest standings HERE.

Pat Cummins Joe Root David Warner Steve Smith Mark Wood Brisbane Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team ICC World Test Championship
