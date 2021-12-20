AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England In Adelaide

England will need some superhuman batting effort on Monday to save the Adelaide Test. With their top four batsmen back in the pavilion, there can only be two results in this day-night Test. Either Australia will win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series or, England will carve out an honourable draw. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Joe Root's dismissal, caught Alex Carey bowled Mitchell Starc for 24, at the stroke of stumps on Day 4 on Sunday, told England's story in the Adelaide Test so far. Australia's pace bowled attacked like a pack and for the second time in this Ashes Test, has beaten the daylights out of the England team.

Ben Stokes faces an enormous challenge on Monday. The all-rounder, still trying to find his feet back in international cricket, has five other teammates to force an improbable draw.

In modern cricket, there exists no 'tail' and England still have some batting to come with specialist batsmen Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler to follow. Can Buttler make amends for the crucial catches he dropped that enabled Australia pile the runs?

England (82 for four) trail by a massive 386 runs. To bat out three full sessions against Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, debutant Michael Nesser and Cameron Green will be a big ask. And don't forget Nathan Lyon, who can extract purchase from a fifth-day track.

England need to create history to win. The highest successful fourth-innings Test run chase is the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia in 2003. The highest successful fourth-innings chase in Adelaide is Australia’s 315 for 6 to beat England in 1901-02.