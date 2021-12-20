Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England In Adelaide

Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England In Adelaide
Australia are in pole position to win the second Test at Adelaide Oval on Monday. Get here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England In Adelaide
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T08:19:38+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 8:19 am

England will need some superhuman batting effort on Monday to save the Adelaide Test. With their top four batsmen back in the pavilion, there can only be two results in this day-night Test. Either Australia will win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test Ashes series or, England will carve out an honourable draw. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

(LIVE SCORECARD)

Joe Root's dismissal, caught Alex Carey bowled Mitchell Starc for 24, at the stroke of stumps on Day 4 on Sunday, told England's story in the Adelaide Test so far. Australia's pace bowled attacked like a pack and for the second time in this Ashes Test, has beaten the daylights out of the England team.

Ben Stokes faces an enormous challenge on Monday. The all-rounder, still trying to find his feet back in international cricket, has five other teammates to force an improbable draw.

In modern cricket, there exists no 'tail' and England still have some batting to come with specialist batsmen Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler to follow. Can Buttler make amends for the crucial catches he dropped that enabled Australia pile the runs?

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

England (82 for four) trail by a massive 386 runs. To bat out three full sessions against Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, debutant Michael Nesser and Cameron Green will be a big ask. And don't forget Nathan Lyon, who can extract purchase from a fifth-day track.

England need to create history to win. The highest successful fourth-innings Test run chase is the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia in 2003. The highest successful fourth-innings chase in Adelaide is Australia’s 315 for 6 to beat England in 1901-02.

Tags

Koushik Paul Ben Stokes Mitchell Starc Joe Root Adelaide, Australia Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

Refugee Soccer: Utah Group Brings The Beautiful Game To Afghans Awaiting Placement

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Look To Revive Campaign, Face Massive Jamshedpur Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Unique Feat - Day 4 Stats Highlights

Premier League: Leaders Manchester City Hammer Newcastle 4-0, Consolidate Lead

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Stun League Leaders Mumbai City 3-0 In Fatorda

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause, Set To Join ATK Mohun Bagan

Kidambi Srikanth Claims Historic Silver At BWF World Championships 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead India — Check Full Squad

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead India — Check Full Squad

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

BWF World Championships 2021 Final: History-maker Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Silver Medal - Highlights

BWF World Championships 2021 Final: History-maker Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Silver Medal - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All Is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All Is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

Ashes, Live: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England

Ashes, Live: Australia Eye Kill Vs Hapless England

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Striking Power Workers Plunge Jammu And Kashmir Into Darkness In Freezing Weather

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement