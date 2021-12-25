Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: When And Where To Watch 3rd AUS Vs ENG Match

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2021-22 cricket series 2-0. A win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test will clinch the series. Check match and telecast details of AUS vs ENG, third Test match.

Live Streaming, Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: When And Where To Watch 3rd AUS Vs ENG Match
Captains Pat Cummins (left) of Australia and Joe Root (right) of England pose with the Ashes trophy. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0. | File Photo

Trending

Live Streaming, Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: When And Where To Watch 3rd AUS Vs ENG Match
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T19:43:10+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 7:43 pm

England, after losing the first two matches of the tour, will need to win the third match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne to keep the Ashes 2021-22 series alive. Australia are the holders, courtesy a 2-2 draw in England in the previous series, and a draw in the Boxing Day Test is enough to retain the urn. The match will be telecast live and fans can also stream it online. (More Cricket News)

Australia have been brilliant so far in the series. They started the series with a wicket off the very first ball of the series, won the first Test at The Gabba by nine wickets and the second at Adelaide Oval by 275 runs. Except for the coronavirus scare which forced the new captain Pat Cummins to sit out of the second match, it's been smooth sailing for the hosts. Now they are out to clinch the Ashes. In fact, Cummins & Co are going for a series sweep, which the Aussies last achieved in 2013-14.

For England, often chided for being too soft, the Boxing Day Test presents more than a cricketing challenge. As Aussie great Glenn McGrath asked, England cricketers will need to show what it means to play for the country. After all, Ashes is no ordinary cricket series. The symbolic urn, which preserves the ashes of their cricketing legacy, is worth fighting for. Many have claimed that Joe Root & Co are not doing enough to reclaim it.

Head-to-head

This is the 354th Test meeting between the two traditional rivals. Australia lead the head-to-head series 148-110 with another 95 encounters ending in draws. In Australia, they have played 182 times, with the Aussies leading 97-57. And more strikingly, Australia are unbeaten in the last 12 outings, winning 11 of those.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Venue Guide

Melbourne Cricket Ground, which traditionally hosts the Boxing Day Test, is a hunting ground for the Aussies. But England have had their share of success at the venue. Australia have won 64, lost 32 and drawn 17 in 113 Tests. England have won 20, lost 28 and drawn eight in 56 Tests played at the G.

When is the third Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia vs England?

The third Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia vs England will be played from December 26 to 30.

What time will the third Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia vs England start?

The third Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia vs England will start at 05:00 AM IST/10:30 AM local, every day.

Which channel will telecast the third Test match of Ashes 2021-22 cricket series live?

Sony Pictures and Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Ashes 2021-22 cricket series. All five Australia vs England Test matches will be telecast live on Sony Six.

How to live stream the third Ashes 2021-22 cricket Test match between Australia and England?

Sony LIV will live stream the Ashes cricket series in India. [7Plus (AUS), BT Sport (UK), Sky Sport (NZ), Willow TV via Sling TV (US)]

Teams

Both the teams have announced their respective playing XIs. England have made four changes with Jonny Bairstow making a return while Australia have handed Scott Boland debut. Skipper Cummins is also back. Here are the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Joe Root Pat Cummins Melbourne Cricket Ashes England vs Australia Live streaming Preview England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Yearender 2021: Sports Helped Fight Vagaries Even As Mental Health And Racism Dominated Headlines

Yearender 2021: Sports Helped Fight Vagaries Even As Mental Health And Racism Dominated Headlines

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: How To Watch Tamil Nadu Vs Himachal Pradesh Cricket Match

SA Vs IND, 1st Test Preview: Experienced India Favourites Against South Africa

SA Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: India's Final Frontier, But Rahul Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: Suryakumar Yadav Keeps India Selectors In Check Ahead Of South Africa ODIs

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins Says He Was ‘Really Angry’ After Missing Adelaide Test

EXPLAINER | Guide To The Ashes, Test Cricket’s Biggest Stage

USA Vs IRE: Covid-19 Cancels USA Vs Ireland First One-Dayer In Fort Lauderdale

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Sports

Happy Christmas 2021: David Warner Warms Up For Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test In Style

Happy Christmas 2021: David Warner Warms Up For Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test In Style

Ashes 2021-22: England Make Four Changes For MCG Test, Australia Hand Scott Boland Debut

Ashes 2021-22: England Make Four Changes For MCG Test, Australia Hand Scott Boland Debut

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Drop Points As FC Goa Register Back-to-back Draws

Harbhajan Singh To Join Politics? Says, He Needs To Think About Lot Of Factors

Harbhajan Singh To Join Politics? Says, He Needs To Think About Lot Of Factors

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement