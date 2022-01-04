Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Stars As India Take 58-run Lead

India reached 85 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day two after dismissing South Africa for 229 in the second Test at the Wanderers. India dismissed the Proteas for 229 with Shardul Thakur taking seven wickets.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Stars As India Take 58-run Lead
Shardul Thakur, second from left, stole the show on Day 2 of the second South Africa vs India Test at Wanderers with a seven-wicket haul. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Stars As India Take 58-run Lead
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T21:36:40+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 9:36 pm

Unheralded seam bowler Shardul Thakur turned out to be an unlikely hero with a career-best 7 for 61 to keep India on an even keel against South Africa on an intriguing second day of the second Test in Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Standing at 5 feet 7 inches and with a physique which is an antithesis of what is perceived to be a fast bowler's body, the skiddy Thakur (17.5-3-61-7) landed crucial blows at opportune moments to send the Proteas packing for 229 in their first innings.

It was his effort that nullified India's seemingly inadequate first innings score of 202 with the lead being restricted to 27 and then erased by visitors as they reached 85 for 2 at stumps, losing stand-in skipper KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal's (23) wicket.

The two under-fire seniors Cheteshwar Pujara (35 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 batting) were at the crease and for a change showed lot of positivity and intent. India now lead by 58 runs.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Shardul means 'Tiger' in Sanskrit and his teammates teasingly call him 'Lord Beefy' which incidentally is legendary all-rounder Ian Botham's nickname.

The 'Tiger' was in a mood to hunt inside the 'Bull Ring' under sunny the Johannesburg skyline and he did exactly that, coming up with a performance which is over and above what even coach Rahul Dravid would have expected.

On a pitch with spongy, tennis ball-like bounce, a total of 180 to 200 will be an onerous fourth innings chase for South Africa as the match is expected to end well within four days if the weather doesn't play spoilsport.

The day started nicely for South Africa as their dogged skipper Dean Elgar (28 off 120 balls) was happy to play the ugly waiting game while allowing his younger colleague Keegan Peterson (62 off 118 balls) to play an attacking role.

It was going well in a stand of 74 as South Africa reached 88 for one before Thakur was brought into the attack in the 34th over as the second change.

With Mohammed Siraj bowling from a shorter run-up and not able to exert himself fully due to a hamstring injury, the man from Maharashtra's Palghar district had to take more responsibility with the team virtually one bowler short.

Mohammed Shami (2/52 in 21 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/49 in 21 overs) once again bowled their hearts out, beat the outside edges without much luck before Thakur came into the picture and dealt three blows in quick succession just before lunch.

Under-rated skill sets but very effective

Thakur, when he burst into the domestic scene, was more of a 135 kmph plus bowler but over the years, he is bowling in the 120-130 kmph band but possesses a mean outswinger and a lethal off-cutter delivered with scrambled seam and grip of a slower delivery.

In case of a scrambled seam, the stitched part of the ball doesn't hit the ground and if the ball's shine is maintained well, which the Indian team did diligently, it lands on the skin (red part) and starts skidding at a pace which is more than what the batters can apprehend.

"Since he has a habit of bowling a lot of off-breaks (slower delivery for pacers with tweak of finger) in limited overs cricket, he is using that skill effectively in Tests also. He might bowl at 130 kmph but with the scrambled seam, he hurries the batter a touch more)," his childhood coach Dinesh Lad told PTI from Mumbai.

The delivery that got Peterson was a conventional outswinger which wasn't at drivable length and the batter went for a non-existent punch through covers only to land in second slip Agarwal's palms.

Before that, Peterson's left-handed skipper Elgar got one that moved late taking the outside edge.

Similarly, in the second session, just when Temba Bavuma (51 off 60 balls) and Kyle Verreynne (21) added 58 and looked like heading for a sizeable lead, Thakur produced a fuller one with scrambled seam that landed on the 'fifth off stump' and cut back sharply to trap the young keeper leg before.

In the case of Bavuma, the delivery was fired towards his rib cage and was drifting down before Rishabh Pant took an extraordinary catch down the leg-side.

He again came back in the final session to wrap up the innings.

Thakur doesn't have the lethal yorker of Bumrah or the top quality skill sets of Shami or the scorching pace of Siraj. But he is more than the sum total of his parts, in this case, the skills which make him special.

A contentious caught behind

Out of Shardul's seven wickets, the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen did create some controversy as TV replays turned out to be inconclusive whether Thakur's off-cutter, that literally had the batter cut into half, was taken cleanly by Pant.

One angle seemed to suggest that it was picked on the bounce and it was learnt that home team captain Elgar visited the match referee's room to have a chat.

In 2011, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in an exemplary show of sportsmanship had called back Ian Bell after the batter was adjudged run-out in the post lunch session.

On Tuesday, with match hanging in balance, no such favours were doled out by the current team.

Tags

PTI Shardul Thakur KL Rahul Dean Elgar Johannesburg Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test: It's Ebadot Hossain Of Bangladesh Vs Ross Taylor Of New Zealand On Final Day

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Heroics And Kagiso Rabada's Unwanted Record - Day 2 Stats

Sri Lanka Cricket Appoints Rumesh Ratnayake As Interim Coach For Zimbabwe Series

Romelu Lukaku Ready To Clean Up 'Mess,' Says Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Remain Winless After 1-1 Draw With Bengaluru FC

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Puts On Hold Domestic Tournament Due To Surge In COVID Cases

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

Asia Cup 2022: India Women’s Hockey Team Needs To Live Up To Expectations, Says Savita Punia

Asia Cup 2022: India Women’s Hockey Team Needs To Live Up To Expectations, Says Savita Punia

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

Advertisement