SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

Shardul Thakur registered best bowling figures by an Indian in a Test match against South Africa on Tuesday with a seven-wicket haul at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Thakur, 30, returned with figures of 7/61 in 17.5 overs on Day 2 of the second Test to help India dismiss South Africa for 229. India, however, conceded a 27-run lead.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowled ten overs without success in the innings, previously held the record for best figures by an Indian against the Proteas. The off-spinner took 7/66 in Nagpur in the 2015-16 season.

Another spinner, Harbhajan Singh got two seven-wicket hauls in the fixture -- 7/87 in Kolkata in 2004-05 and 7-120 in Cape Town in 2010/11.

In South Africa, Harbhajan and Thakur are the only Indian bowlers to take a seven-wicket haul.

Thakur's figures are also the joint-best at the Wanderers since South Africa's re-admission in 1992. England pacer Matthew Hoggard took 7/61 in 2004/05.

Now, a full-fledged all-rounder, Shardul entered the match with 16 wickets n five Tests. He also has 204 runs with three fifities.