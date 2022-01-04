Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

Shardul Thakur returned with figures of 7/61 in 17.5 overs on Day 2 of the second Test to help India dismiss South Africa for 229. India, however, conceded a 27-run lead.

India bowler Shardul Thakur celebrate after taking a South African wicket on Day 2 of the second Test at the Wanderers on January 4, 2022.

2022-01-04T20:04:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 8:04 pm

Shardul Thakur registered best bowling figures by an Indian in a Test match against South Africa on Tuesday with a seven-wicket haul at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Thakur, 30, returned with figures of 7/61 in 17.5 overs on Day 2 of the second Test to help India dismiss South Africa for 229. India, however, conceded a 27-run lead.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowled ten overs without success in the innings, previously held the record for best figures by an Indian against the Proteas. The off-spinner took 7/66 in Nagpur in the 2015-16 season.

Another spinner, Harbhajan Singh got two seven-wicket hauls in the fixture -- 7/87 in Kolkata in 2004-05 and 7-120 in Cape Town in 2010/11.

In South Africa, Harbhajan and Thakur are the only Indian bowlers to take a seven-wicket haul.

Thakur's figures are also the joint-best at the Wanderers since South Africa's re-admission in 1992. England pacer Matthew Hoggard took 7/61 in 2004/05.

Now, a full-fledged all-rounder, Shardul entered the match with 16 wickets n five Tests. He also has 204 runs with three fifities.

