NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 4: Bangladesh Batters Aim To Take Control

It's been a perfect team show by Bangladesh in the first Test match against New Zealand at Bay Oval. First, their bowlers did some wonderful job to chock the Kiwi middle order and on Monday, Bangladesh batters handled the New Zealand pacers with confidence and composure. The visitors ended Day 3 at 401 for six and look good to add to their 73-run first innings lead on Day 4. Skipper Mominul Haque has been extremely resourceful. He took two big wickets and then on Monday, shared a crucial 158-run partnership with wicketkeeper Liton Das, who made 86. Haque was out for 88. Bangladesh are without three experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, but the newbies -- Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto -- have done really well in this Test. Follow live cricket scores of New Zealand vs Bangladesh here.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Live Streaming