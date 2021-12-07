Bangladesh Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Why Shakib Al Hasan Is Opting Out

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for the upcoming two-match Test series in New Zealand which starts on New Year’s Day in Mount Maunganui, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed. The second Test begins on January 9 in Christchurch. (BAN vs PAK Day 4 Live Blog)

Shakib was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman midway due to an injury and returned to the Bangladesh squad in the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan at home which has been largely marred by rain due to Cyclone Jawad.

He had also missed the T20 series which Pakistan won 3-0. Shakib was initially named in the squad for New Zealand but he opted out due to family commitments, according to BCB president Nazmul Hassan. No replacement for Shakib has been named so far.

“Certainly (his leave is granted) and what I wanted to say is that everyone should inform us regarding their availability beforehand considering that makes our job easier to prepare a replacement,” Nazmul was quoted as saying.

“Whoever needs rest or break will be given whether he is an important player or not but his case is different as he neither injured nor he asked for a break. He wanted leave for a family commitment,” he added.

The 34-year-old Shakib had earlier missed Bangladesh’s white-ball tour of New Zealand in March due to paternity leave and also missed two tests against Sri Lanka in April to play in the IPL. The two tests in New Zealand are part of the World Test Championship.

New Zealand began their World Test Championship against India with four points from two games. While the Kiwis played out a brilliant draw in Kanpur, the second Test match in Mumbai went in India’s favour.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have dropped Nayeem Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja in the squad versus New Zealand. They are currently a part of the large squad involved in the second Test against Pakistan.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim.