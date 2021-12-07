Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Rain Stops, Bangladesh Strike Early, Pakistan 221/4

Rain has played spoilsport in the first three days of the second Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Dhaka. Not a single ball was bowled on Day 3 (Monday). Follow here Tuesday's live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK Test.

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Rain Stops, Bangladesh Strike Early, Pakistan 221/4
More than seven sessions of play have been lost in the second Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test in Dhaka due to rain caused by Cyclone Jawad. Get here day 4 live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK. | PCB

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Rain Stops, Bangladesh Strike Early, Pakistan 221/4
2021-12-07T11:38:19+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 11:38 am

Not a ball was bowled on Day 3 of the second cricket Test between Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday. Pakistan are batting first after winning the toss and this match is surely heading for a draw after more than seven sessions have been lost to the elements. Weather permitting, follow here Day 4 (Tuesday) live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK.

(LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

11:06 AM IST: 200 up for Pakistan

Pakistan cross the 200-run mark with a boundary from Fawad Alam off Khaled Ahmed. Pakistan 203/4 

10:44 AM IST: Pakistan lose Babar 

Two quick wickets for Bangladesh in the morning. Khaled Ahmed traps Babar Azam, LBW for 76. Babar goes for a review but is unsuccessfull.  Pakistan 197/4. Mohammad Rizwan joins Fawad Alam in the middle. 

10:32 AM IST: Bangladesh have struck early. The Babar Azam-Azhar Ali association comes to an end. Right-arm medium pacer Ebadot Hossain gets the breakthrough. Azhar Ali top edges a pull and wicketkeeper Liton Das completes an easy catch. Azhar Ali is out for 56. Pakistan 193/3. Fawad Alam joins his captain in the middle.

10:21 AM IST: Finally, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are in the middle. Bangladesh start with their pacer Khaled Ahmed.  PAK 188/2. 

10:13 AM IST: Good news

Some good news from Dhaka. The outfield is still wet but 100 minutes of play is being planned for the first session on Tuesday. The other sessions will be the usual two-hour blocks each. Weather permitting, of course. Continue to watch this space for the live updates and live scores of BAN vs PAK second Test at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

8:50 AM IST: Delayed start

The rain hasn't stopped in Dhaka as there is a steady drizzle currently forcing the groundsmen to cover the entire square. The players are waiting anxiously on the sidelines but we will have a delayed start

The Rain Gods have not been kind to cricket fans of Bangladesh. Cyclone Jawad may not have left a trail of destruction like most cyclones do, but it has robbed the Bangladesh national cricket team of an opportunity to salvage some pride against a red-hot Pakistan team.

Bangladesh are desperate to square the two-Test series after losing the first Test in Chattogram by eight wickets. The home team was banking on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to bolster the Tigers but the rains have been a damper.

Pakistan are in no hurry to play. Thirty minutes of play was possible on Day 2 on Sunday. When play started after lunch, Pakistan added another 27 runs in the 6.2 overs possible without any loss of wicket.

The tourists are 188 for two with Azhar Ali (52) scoring his 34th half-century and Babar Azam batting on 71. Not a ball was bowled on Monday (Day 3). With more rain or thundershowers being predicted in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, a draw looks like the only possible result.

