Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule Of NZ Vs BAN - Watch Live On Amazon Prime

The two-Test series between New Zealand vs Bangladesh can be seen on live streaming in India. Get here full schedule and live telecast timings.

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule Of NZ Vs BAN - Watch Live On Amazon Prime
Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the absence of injured Kane Williamson. Bangladesh will be led by Mominul Haque. watch live streaming of NZ vs BAN Test series. | Outlook Photo

Trending

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Full Schedule Of NZ Vs BAN - Watch Live On Amazon Prime
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T17:00:26+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 5:00 pm

Having lost their previous Test series against India and Pakistan respectively, the national cricket teams of New Zealand and Bangladesh will start 2022 with a two-match series beginning on January 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The second Test between NZ vs BAN will be played in Christchurch. Live streaming of both NZ vs BAN Tests can be seen in India and this will be the first time, Amazon Prime Video will be exclusively broadcasting live cricket in India. (More Cricket News)

The increasing aspiration of subscription-based Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and social media channels like Facebook and YouTube to compete with leading sports broadcasters is opening up options for top cricket boards across the world. Amazon Prime Video is a leading OTT platform that brings top-notch entertainment content to Indian viewers and now it will be cricket.

Amazon Prime Video will now compete with Disney+ Hotstar, SONYLiv and FanCode in the live streaming of sports space as well. As part of a multi-year deal with New Zealand Cricket, the upcoming New Zealand vs Bangladesh series will be an important turning point for Amazon Prime. Both NZ vs BAN Test matches can be seen live in India from 3:30 AM IST.

Amazon Prime Video will also live stream India's tour of New Zealand later in the new year. The Indian women's team will tour Down Under in February 2022 and the men in November 2022. Other series live on Amazon Prime will be South Africa’s tour in February 2022, Australia’s tour in March 2022 and Netherland’s tour in March/April 2022.

FULL SCHEDULE OF NZ vs BAN

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

First Test: Jan 1-15 (Mount Maunganui) - Live from 3:30 AM IST
Second Test: Jan 9-13 (Christchurch) - Live from 3:30 AM IST

The NZ vs BAN Test series will be part of the ongoing 2021-23 World Test Championship. New Zealand are the defending WTC champions.

Tags

Soumitra Bose New Zealand Cricket Live streaming New Zealand national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: Winless East Bengal Part Ways With Head Coach Jose Manuel Diaz

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Juan Ferrando Vows To Put Emotions Aside Vs Old Club FC Goa

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Cancelled Due To COVID-19

World Rapid Chess Championship 2021: Defending Champion Koneru Humpy Bounces Back In Style

Premier League 2021-22: Edinson Cavani Salvages A Point For Manchester United Vs Newcastle

ICC Awards 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Nominated For Test Cricketer Of The Year Award

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 3: Lungi Ngidi Triggers India Collapse - Lunch Report

Irfan Pathan Joins Kolkata's Legacy Football Club Mohammedan Sporting As Brand Ambassador

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Hapless England Equal Bangladesh's Horror Record In MCG Test - Statistical Highlights

Ashes 2021-22: Hapless England Equal Bangladesh's Horror Record In MCG Test - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa (90/4)

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa (90/4)

Who Is Scott Boland

Who Is Scott Boland

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement