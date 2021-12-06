Live, IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Wreck New Zealand, India Win Series 1-0

New Zealand are staring at defeat in the second Test against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Kiwis, normally resilient, have not been able to recover from their first innings 62 all out and have an improbable 400 runs to score to win this match. India need all of five wickets on Day 4 on Monday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of India vs New Zealand.

10:32 AM IST: Players speak

Ajaz Patel (NZ): I have worked hard doing before going into this Test match. Have spent plenty of time in isolation and need to recover. A different challenge back home, but that's the beauty of Test cricket - different roles, different challenges and need to bowl in a different manner. I can't express in words, something in my career which was an overwhelming moment, have a lot of people to thank for when I go back home. Feel lucky to have achieved something special

Jayant Yadav (IND): There was moisture in the pitch and it helped. The only thing we had to do was to bowl in the right areas and it helped. Yes, I may have missed a fifer but helped in the team's cause.

10:20 AM IST: India win

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav clean up the tail as India win the match by 372 runs and also the series.

10:02 AM IST: Double strike

Out! And once again it's Jayant Yadav, traps Kyle Jamieson in front. Jamieson goes for a last-second review but it goes in favour of India. He gets another in the over. Tim Southee dances down the track, is beaten by spin and gets bowled for a duck. The hosts are two wickets away from a series victory. New Zealand 165/8.

9:53 AM IST: Jayant stikes

India have struck early in the morning. Jayant Yadav with the breakthrough. Rachin Ravindra goes forward to defend, gets an outside edge to Cheteshwar Pujara for 18. new Zealand 162/6

9:37 AM IST: First runs

First runs in the morning from the bat of Rachin Ravindra, a four off Jayant Yadav. New Zealand 144/5.

9:10 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the second and final India vs New Zealand Test match in Mumbai. The equation is simple. New Zealand need a whopping 400 runs, India require just five wickets. This could also be the last day in this Test match.

A combination of poor application and low morale have left New Zealand reeling in the Mumbai Test against India. The hosts have batted and bowled New Zealand out of this match and it will need more than a miracle for New Zealand (140 for five at stumps on Day 3) to get another 400 runs with half the team back in the pavilion.

India's bowlers have complimented their batsmen perfectly. Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 27) has used the new ball and the old ball with his customary guile and it was this veteran off-spinner who left the Kiwi top order all at sea on Day 3 on Sunday.

Axar Patel has played a wonderful supporting role and Virat Kohli will look up to his spin troika -- Jayant Yadav is the third spinner -- to finish off the match with more than a day to spare.

For New Zealand, Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been the only talking point. Ajaz Patel finished with match figures of 14 wickets for 225 runs for the best match haul in Test cricket for any visiting bowler in India. The previous best was Englishman Ian Botham’s 13 wickets for 106 runs in 1980, also in Mumbai.