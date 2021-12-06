Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live, IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Wreck New Zealand, India Win Series 1-0

India just took less than an hour to win the Mumbai Test match on Monday. Jayant Yadav was deadly taking four wickets to hand India a 372-run win. Follow here Day 4 highlights of IND vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium.

Live, IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Wreck New Zealand, India Win Series 1-0
Indian spinners, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, have been dominant in the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores of the IND vs NZ Test in Mumbai. | BCCI

Trending

Live, IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Wreck New Zealand, India Win Series 1-0
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T10:39:29+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:39 am

New Zealand are staring at defeat in the second Test against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Kiwis, normally resilient, have not been able to recover from their first innings 62 all out and have an improbable 400 runs to score to win this match. India need all of five wickets on Day 4 on Monday. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of India vs New Zealand.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BAN vs PAK 2ND TEST

10:32 AM IST: Players speak

Ajaz Patel (NZ): I have worked hard doing before going into this Test match. Have spent plenty of time in isolation and need to recover. A different challenge back home, but that's the beauty of Test cricket - different roles, different challenges and need to bowl in a different manner. I can't express in words, something in my career which was an overwhelming moment, have a lot of people to thank for when I go back home. Feel lucky to have achieved something special

Jayant Yadav (IND): There was moisture in the pitch and it helped. The only thing we had to do was to bowl in the right areas and it helped.  Yes, I may have missed a fifer but helped in the team's cause. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

10:20 AM IST: India win

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav clean up the tail as India win the match by 372 runs and also the series.  

10:02 AM IST: Double strike

Out! And once again it's Jayant Yadav, traps Kyle Jamieson in front. Jamieson goes for a last-second review but it goes in favour of India. He gets another in the over. Tim Southee dances down the track, is beaten by spin and gets bowled for a duck. The hosts are two wickets away from a series victory. New Zealand 165/8.     

9:53 AM IST: Jayant stikes

India have struck early in the morning. Jayant Yadav with the breakthrough. Rachin Ravindra goes forward to defend, gets an outside edge to Cheteshwar Pujara for 18. new Zealand 162/6

9:37 AM IST: First runs

First runs in the morning from the bat of Rachin Ravindra, a four off Jayant Yadav. New Zealand 144/5.  

9:10 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the second and final India vs New Zealand Test match in Mumbai. The equation is simple. New Zealand need a whopping 400 runs, India require just five wickets. This could also be the last day in this Test match.   

A combination of poor application and low morale have left New Zealand reeling in the Mumbai Test against India. The hosts have batted and bowled New Zealand out of this match and it will need more than a miracle for New Zealand (140 for five at stumps on Day 3) to get another 400 runs with half the team back in the pavilion.

India's bowlers have complimented their batsmen perfectly. Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 27) has used the new ball and the old ball with his customary guile and it was this veteran off-spinner who left the Kiwi top order all at sea on Day 3 on Sunday.

Axar Patel has played a wonderful supporting role and Virat Kohli will look up to his spin troika -- Jayant Yadav is the third spinner -- to finish off the match with more than a day to spare.

For New Zealand, Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has been the only talking point. Ajaz Patel finished with match figures of 14 wickets for 225 runs for the best match haul in Test cricket for any visiting bowler in India. The previous best was Englishman Ian Botham’s 13 wickets for 106 runs in 1980, also in Mumbai.

Tags

Koushik Paul Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel Mumbai Cricket New Zealand national cricket team India national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith Backs Australia’s Team Selection For 1st Test Vs England At Gabba

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith Backs Australia’s Team Selection For 1st Test Vs England At Gabba

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: No Respite From Rain On Day 3 In Dhaka, Courtesy Cyclone Jawad

Ralf Rangnick Opens Manchester United Stint With 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

SA Vs IND: India National Cricket Team Selection For South Africa Tour - Preview

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

Axar Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About India's Three All-rounders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Are In 'Tough Situation', Admits Daryl Mitchell

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Are In 'Tough Situation', Admits Daryl Mitchell

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

Read More from Outlook

Jayant Yadav, Ravi Ashwin Spin India To Series Win Vs NZ in Mumbai Test

Jayant Yadav, Ravi Ashwin Spin India To Series Win Vs NZ in Mumbai Test

Koushik Paul / India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. India also pocket the series 1-0. The first Test match in Kanpur ended in a draw.

Maharashtra Teachers Queue Up For English Classes As Schools Turn Bilingual

Maharashtra Teachers Queue Up For English Classes As Schools Turn Bilingual

Haima Deshpande / The Shiv Sena which is in power in the BMC as well as in Maharashtra has not been too gung-ho over English in the previous years. But that seems to be changing.

Bangladesh Liberation War: RSS-Linked Group To Hold Exhibition On 'Bengali Hindu Genocide' In Kolkata

Bangladesh Liberation War: RSS-Linked Group To Hold Exhibition On 'Bengali Hindu Genocide' In Kolkata

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / BJP's Suvendu Adhikary will be inaugurating the exhibition-cum-seminar to commemorate the Noakhali riots of 1946 and the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Bhanuj Kappal / Not since Indipop has a musical movement in India built such a strong independent presence

Advertisement