Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Demolish Kiwis In Mumbai, Claim Test Series 1-0

India took just 43 minutes on Day 4 to take the final five New Zealand wickets and win the second Test match in Mumbai. For the Kiwis, the only takeaway will be Ajaz Patel's 10 wickets in the first innings. He finished the match with 14/225.

IND Vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Demolish Kiwis In Mumbai, Claim Test Series 1-0
Triumphant Indian team pose with the winners' trophy in Mumbai on Monday. India claim Test series 1-0. The first Test ended in a draw. | BCCI

Trending

IND Vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Demolish Kiwis In Mumbai, Claim Test Series 1-0
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T13:14:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 1:14 pm

India carried out a decimation of New Zealand, winning the second Test by a record-breaking 372-run margin to clinch the two-Test series 1-0 with comeback-man Jayant Yadav cleaning up the visiting team’s lower half on the fourth morning in Mumbai on Monday. (More Cricket News)

IND vs NZ Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS

At exactly 10.13 am, 43 minutes to the start of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha and also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy as New Zealand were all out for 167 in 56.3 overs.

The margin of victory is India’s highest ever on home soil. For a team that had fought tooth and nail in Kanpur, the extra bounce and turn did pose familiar problems for the Kiwis in a match they will try to remember for Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket heroics.

“I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard,” India coach Rahul Dravid said after the demolition act.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

“There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities,” he added. Funnily, Ajaz bowled 73.5 overs across two innings for New Zealand and his team, in total, batted 84.4 overs which would signify abject capitulation.

Apart from this, there was nothing much to write home about in an insipid performance from a usually gutsy side. Starting the day at 140/5, the victory target of 540 was simply out of reach for the Black Caps but Jayant, who had not looked in good rhythm on the third evening, suddenly found his mojo with a career-best spell of 14-4-49-4 having last played a Test match in 2017.

“In the morning, the moisture in the wicket helped. You could see the difference between last evening and this morning, it was getting much more bite,” Yadav said explaining his performance. “It was just important to get the ball in the right areas,” he added.

The win in which India ticked almost all the boxes save their middle-order woes will give skipper Virat Kohli lot of confidence going into the away series against South Africa starting in three weeks’ time.

It was Yadav’s first five-wicket haul in a Test and considering that he hasn’t had a great run in first-class cricket, plagued by injuries and poor form, head coach Rahul Dravid’s confidence in his abilities certainly bore fruit.

He didn’t turn the ball a lot but bowling from Tata End, he used the rough to good effect as he pitched it on the cracks and got extra bounce bringing both inside and outside edges into the equation.

Rachin Ravindra edged one to second slip after he was drawn forward by the flight while Kyle Jamieson tried to play an off-break on the back-foot to be plumb in front. It was a delivery for which he should have used his giant stride to smother the spin. Tim Southee went for a slogger’s hoick to be bowled and Kanpur Test’s hero Will Somerville gave a simple bat pad catch at forward short-leg.

While the series will definitely be a confidence booster but at the same time, everyone knows what awaits in South Africa and the most pressing issue will be the lack of form of three key batsmen in skipper Kohli, his vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara.

On current form, all three can’t be accommodated in the playing eleven and with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill showing good form and Hanuma Vihari, with some useful knocks, waiting in the wings, there are some tough selection calls to be taken.

Another concern is veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who no longer fits in the four-pronged pace attack with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj way ahead of him. Kohli would expect that Ravindra Jadeja’s forearm injury isn’t very serious as he would again be the sole spinner at least in Johannesburg and Centurion if not Cape Town where they might use two tweakers.

Ashwin bowled well but he might again have to sit out in overseas conditions.

Tags

PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Mumbai Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rahul Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management After Series Win Vs New Zealand A Masterstroke

Rahul Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management After Series Win Vs New Zealand A Masterstroke

IND Vs NZ: Win Against New Zealand Perfect Preparation Ahead Of South Africa Tour: Virat Kohli

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Catalans Eye Win To Advance

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Beat Odisha FC 2-1 To Record First victory In 11 Months

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith Backs Australia’s Team Selection For 1st Test Vs England At Gabba

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin Wreck New Zealand, India Win Series 1-0 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain And More Rain, Day 3's Play Called Off In Dhaka - Highlights

Ralf Rangnick Opens Manchester United Stint With 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: India National Cricket Team Selection For South Africa Tour - Preview

SA Vs IND: India National Cricket Team Selection For South Africa Tour - Preview

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

Read More from Outlook

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the privileged partnership with Moscow.

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health After NZ Win A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Hip-Hop’s Strongest Asset Is Its History Of Rebellion And Truth-Telling

Bhanuj Kappal / Not since Indipop has a musical movement in India built such a strong independent presence

Advertisement