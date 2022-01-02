NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 3: Bangladesh Batters Vs New Zealand Bowlers

Bangladesh have looked good as a team on Sunday. Their bowlers restricted the New Zealand middle order from notching up a big score and then the top order showed the application and determination to handle the formidable Blackcaps pace attack led by Trent Boult. At stumps on Sunday, Bangladesh were trailing by 153 runs but the visitors promise to soldier on at Bay Oval on Monday. Bangladesh have very little success in New Zealand and in recent times, their Test team has looked poor for various reasons.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Live Streaming

The current team, led by Mominul Haque, is missing three experienced players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, but Bangladesh had one of their best days on tour in recent years on Sunday when it won all three sessions on the second day of the first cricket Test against New Zealand. The tourists’ bowlers first captured New Zealand’s last five wickets for 70 runs, dismissing the home side for 328 after it had resumed at 258 for eight, then Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto made half-centuries. Their 104-run partnership for the second wicket, which occupied most of the last one-and-half sessions, guided Bangladesh to 175 for 2 in their first innings at stumps on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of New Zealand vs Bangladesh here.