Let's Debate On Work Done During Our Tenures: Digvijaya Singh Challenges MP CM

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has dared Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a debate over the work done in his and latter's governance during their respective tenures as chief minister of the poll-bound state.

Addressing a rally in Indore, Singh, who is the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "Again and again, they say 'Digvijaya Singh's 10 years and our 15 years'. I challenge Shivraj Singh Chouhan to come on one stage and debate on his 15 years and my 10 years. Aapko saahas ho to aa jaaiye (If you have courage, do come)."

Singh further claimed that he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 10 years during which no corruption allegation was levelled against him.

"I was the Chief Minister for 10 years, no corruption allegation was levelled against me. There wasn't one case of corruption involving big minister and the Chief Minister during my tenure. When Uma Bharti levelled allegations against me I brought her to court," Singh added.

On November 10, while addressing a rally Chouhan alleged that the poor conditions of roads and erratic electricity and water supplies in the state were not taken care of during the previous Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh.

The elections on Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 28 in which 2,907 candidates will be into the fray from 230 assembly seats. The results will be declared on December 11.

Stakes are high for the BJP as the Congress is going all out to wrest power from the saffron party, which has been ruling the state for 15 years.

Of the major parties, only the BJP has fielded candidates on all 230 seats.

The Congress, which tried unsuccessfully to forge a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav-led-Samajwadi Party, later joined hands with Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) for the election.

The Congress is contesting on 229 seats and has left one seat — Jatara in Tikamgarh district — for the LJD.

(Agencies)