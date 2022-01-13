Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Karnataka Govt Prohibits Inter, Intra District Movement Of Vehicles And Persons For Taking Part In Cong Padayatra

Directing, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, all Police Commissioners of the State, for the strict implementation of the order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said the Transport Commissioner has also been asked to take adequate measures to implement it and aid the District administrations.

Karnataka Govt Prohibits Inter, Intra District Movement Of Vehicles And Persons For Taking Part In Cong Padayatra
The Congress began a 10-day long padayatra on Jan 9 demanding implementation of Mekedatu project. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Trending

Karnataka Govt Prohibits Inter, Intra District Movement Of Vehicles And Persons For Taking Part In Cong Padayatra
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T11:27:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 11:27 am

Aimed at curtailing mobilisation of people from various districts for Congress' ongoing padayatra, the Karnataka government on Wednesday prohibited inter district and intra district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in it, with immediate effect.

"...all, inter district (within Karnataka) and intra district (within Ramanagara), movement of vehicles and persons for participating in 'Nama Neeru Namma Hakku' padayatra or whichever name it is called with similar purpose from Mekedatu to Bengaluru is prohibited with immediate effect and will be in force until further orders," the government's order said.

It said, despite the explicit order of banning dharnas and protests vide orders on January 4 and 11 which is in force until January 31, it is observed that certain groups of people have organized and mobilized people from various districts to Ramanagara district to participate in the padayatra, defying government orders.

The act of defiance is endangering the lives of a large number of people, it further said, adding that the padayatra is likely to aggravate the already worsening COVID-19 situation in the State. Any person violating these measures will be liable under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, besides legal action under Sections of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

The order has come on a day, when the Karnataka High Court questioned the state government as to why it allowed the Congress' padayatra, which is being held in violation of its COVID curbs, and why no appropriate action was taken by the authorities to restrain the march. It has also asked the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) whether it had obtained permission for the padayatra and whether measures have been taken in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The court has asked both the state government as well as the Congress to respond by Friday. The Congress' 10-day long padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed, continued for the fourth day on Wednesday for a distance of about 15 km from Chikkenahalli to Ramanagara, with participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters.

The padayatra that began on January 9, spanning a distance of nearly 139 km, is scheduled to conclude at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19. Police have already filed three FIRs against Congress leaders including its state president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, for taking out the march defying COVID-19 curbs.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bengaluru Karnataka Government Mekedatu dam project Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Kidambi Srikanth Among 7 Indians To Pull Out Of India Open 2022

Koushik Paul / Kidambi Srikanth and six other players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the India Open 2022. The players who tested positive will not be replaced.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

‘Shershah’ To ‘The Sky Is Pink’ To ‘Guru’ - Films Which Depict Real Life Love Stories

Prateek Sur / Here are some movies from the recent past which portray a real-life love story onscreen.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement