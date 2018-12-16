Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday admitted that he felt honoured to be praised by batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to hail "special" Nathan Lyon after the spinner took a record-equalling five-wicket haul in the second Test at Perth.

Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

Lyon now shares the record of taking five wickets or more in an innings against India with Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan but the Australian achieved the feat in 30 innings compared to 32 by the latter.

"Australia have got a very special spinner in @NathLyon421. He has got terrific variations and uses the pace and bounce from the pitch to extract maximum value," Sachin tweeted.

The 31-year-old off spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane on 51 before clearing up India's tail on day three, ensuring his side held on to a narrow first innings lead.

"That's amazing to get something like that from Sachin Tendulkar," Lyon said after the end of day's play.

Lyon, who ended with 5/67 in the first innings, was pleased by the Master Blaster Tendulkar's praise.

"He's obviously one of the greatest of all time to ever play the game. So, to get recognised from him it's a massive honour," the spinner added.

At the end of play on Day 2, Australia were 132/4 with Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine unbeaten on 41 and 8 respectively.

The hosts have already taken a 175-run lead.

