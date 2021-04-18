April 18, 2021
Poshan
Rahul Gandhi Cancels Election Rallies In Bengal Amid Covid Surge

Rahul Gandhi said that other political leaders must also think deeply of the consequences of large public rallies under current circumstances.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
Rahul Gandhi
File photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday decided to suspend all  his public rallies scheduled for Bengal polls amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

Gandhi also advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies. 

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," he said on Twitter. 

The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for holding political rallies amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused the prime minister of shocking callousness for holding big political rallies in poll-bound Bengal amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

He said the prime minister should be at his job, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in handling the COVID pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has been addressing public rallies in West Bengal for the eight-phase assembly elections in the state.

India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs.)

