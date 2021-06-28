Punjab: Haven’t Stopped Kejriwal From Holding Press Conference, Says Amarinder Singh

Also read Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Promises Free Electricity

As various political parties gear up for the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Congress-led state government has denied permission to Arvind Kejriwal to hold a press conference in the state.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is slated to visit Chandigarh tomorrow and the party has scheduled a press conference in the city’s Punjab Bhawan.

While AAP has alleged that the Punjab government has denied Kejriwal permission to hold the press conference, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has denied the accusations.

Responding to AAP, Singh said that his government has not stopped Kejriwal from holding any press conference and that he had be happy to arrange Kejriwal’s lunch as well tomorrow.

"Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just a few days back. So why should we stop him now from holding a press conference? If he wants I'd be happy to arrange his lunch too. Aam Aadmi Party just wants to do drama even if it means lying: Amarinder Singh," read a tweet by the Punjab chief minister's media advisor.

Earlier, the AAP's Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister's Office has denied the party permission to hold a press conference at a pre-decided venue.

"Amarinder Singh's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold a press conference at the pre-decided venue. Nevertheless, Arvind Kejriwal will make a mega announcement tomorrow in Chandigarh which will send 440-volt current to Capt and his party," Chadha said in a tweet.

Kejriwal has announced his visit to Chandigarh through a tweet.

"In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

Punjab assembly elections are due early next year.

(With PTI inputs)

