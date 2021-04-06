Covid-19: Night Curfew Imposed In Delhi With Immediate Effect Till April 30; Check Timings Here

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the city with immediate effect.

The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am every day till April 30, i.e. the end of the month.

An official order to this effect will be issued soon.



The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The decision has been taken in view of rising Covid cases in Delhi, he added.

The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

