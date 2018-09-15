﻿
Everything We Know About Mac Miller’s Death

Mac Miller was not depressed, says his trainer.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2018
Mac Miller was not depressed, says his trainer
A week has passed since 26- year old rapper, Mac Miller died of apparent over dose and new details continue to emerge in the aftermath of his death. Harley Pasternak, personal trainer of Mac Miller, says that the late rapper was not a depressed person.

Pasternak also revealed that he was expecting Miller to walk into his studio on the day he died. "I was mid-session with someone else expecting him to show up about 45 min later. One of the ladies who works with me walked in with kind of a blank look on her face and held up her phone and there was a news release (about Miller's death)," he said.

Ariana Grande, singer and former girlfriend of Miller, had introduced the rapper to Pasternak.

Remembering the good days spent with Miller and Grande, Pasternak said: "Ariana was such an incredibly positive influence on him as she's someone who kind of lives a very healthy lifestyle. 

"He thought that Mac and I would be a good fit for each other and he got hooked (on working out), it took him a bit but when he got into it, he loved it."

He further said that Miller was always in high spirits and was most looking forward to going on tour following his album release in August.

IANS

 

