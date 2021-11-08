Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
See Pics: Chiranjeevi Takes A Look Test For 'Bholaa Shankar'

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was seen in a new get-up, as he gave a look test for his upcoming film.

Actor Chiranjeevi

2021-11-09T00:05:15+05:30
Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:05 am

Actor Chiranjeevi, also known as the Megastar, gave a look test for his upcoming Meher Shankar directorial 'Bholaa Shankar'. The actor looked very different from his regular looks, peaking the excitement of his fans.

The actor was seen wearing denim shirt and black jeans as he prayed in front of the Gods.

The mahurat pooja of 'Bholaa Shankar' will take place on November 11 in Hyderabad. Post that, the film will commence regular shoot from November 15. This is the first time that Meher Shankar will be directing Chiranjeevi.

The film is said to be a mass entertainer, which will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Actress Keerthy Suresh will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.

Besides this, the megastar has a host of films lined up. He will be seen in 'Acharya' directed by Kotnala Siva, 'Godfather', which is the Telugu remake of Prithviraj's Malayalam film 'Lucifer' and the yet-to be titled film with director KS Ravindra, that recently went on floors.

