Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Finally Catch Glimpses Of Their Film ‘Atrangi Re’

'Atrangi Re' actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush wrapped their shoot for the film earlier this year. The first look of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush from the film was revealed where the actors can be seen looking at each other with mixed emotions. Recently the ‘Kedarnath’ actor was spotted with co-star Akshay Kumar outside the director Aanand L Rai's office.

An industry source recently shared that the team 'Atrangi Re' headed to Aanand L Rai's workplace to watch some rushes of the film. The source revealed, "The team members of 'Atrangi Re' were outside their director's office as they met to see the glimpse of the movie. Sara and Akshay looked quite happy when they were papped coming from the office, the duo posed excitedly as the photographers clicked them."

Actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan finally got a chance to catch glimpses of their film which has been in making for a long time now. The film was originally scheduled to release on Valentine's day this year but got delayed because of the pandemic.

Ever since the snippets of 'Atrangi Re' have been unveiled in the latest few pictures, the trailer and songs from the film are keenly awaited by fans. Sara is going to play a different character in a double role. The movie portrays a cross-cultural love story and is definitely creating significant hype amongst fans.

Shot in North India and Madurai, the film is expected to tantalize masses with its non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Atrangi Re' features Dhanush, Sara, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.