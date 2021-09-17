Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Participating In ‘The Activist’

Actress Priyanka Chopra has taken to social media to apologise for being a part of ‘The Activist’. In an open letter, she has opened up about how the show got the concept wrong. Chopra’s announcement comes just a few days after ‘The Activist’ received tremendous backlash from people on social media. It was said to be a planned reality competition. However, people were slightly put off by the idea of mixing activism with the competition.

Chopra took to social media to pen an open letter. She wrote, “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate. There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do.”

The tremendous backlash got CBS people talking as well. They have now changed the format of the show to be like a one-time documentary. Originally, Priyanka Chopra, Usher and Julianne Hough were supposed to be judging the competitive series.

Chopra is currently in the US and spending some quality time with her hubby Nick Jonas on his birthday.