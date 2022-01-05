Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Prem Chopra And Wife Discharged From Hospital A Day After Being Tested Positive For Covid-19

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife have been discharged from the hospital a day after they tested positive for Covid-19. Details below.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra gets discharged from a hospital in Mumbai. | Instagram/prem_chopra_official

outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T14:43:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 2:43 pm

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were discharged from a hospital  on Tuesday, a day after they tested positive for COVID-19, a senior doctor treating the couple said.

The couple was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital , where they received the monoclonal antibody cocktail. Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday said that the 86-year-old veteran and his wife were discharged on Tuesday.

Prem Chopra, known for playing iconic nefarious roles in Hindi films like 'Bobby', 'Do Raaste', and 'Kati Patang', is the latest Bollywood personality to have contracted the virus.

Recently, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection. 

Meanwhile, a staff member at Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has also tested positive and is asymptomatic. According to Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation  (BMC), one member of the staff at Bachchan's bungalow has tested positive.  "The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," The BMC official said. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

