John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

In the midst of the ongoing Omicron panic, the number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 has soared. Mumbai has been seriously impacted by rising Omicron cases as a result of the concern of a third wave of Covid-19. Currently, Maharashtra has the greatest number of cases, with over 40 thousand active cases. Overall, a 21 percent increase has been documented in India.

Many television personalities, Bollywood actors, and film producers have also tested positive in recent times; here is a list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19:

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham took to Instagram stories to notify his fans that he had caught the illness. The 'Satyamev Jayate 2' actor stated that he met a guy who subsequently revealed that he was Covid-19 positive. Abraham then tested positive for Covid-19. Priya Runchal, his wife, has also tested positive for Convid-19.

Mrunal Thakur

The virus was also contracted by the actress who appeared in 'Kumkum Bhagya' and has since entered the film industry. The actress was promoting her forthcoming film 'Jersey' with Shahid Kapoor. She'd also promoted her project by visiting the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Bigg Boss 15'. She'd posted on her Instagram stories about having minor symptoms and quarantining herself.

Ekta Kapoor

After John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (January 3). She took to social media to announce that, despite precautions, she had caught the virus, and she asked everyone who had contacted her to take the test as well.

Nakuul Mehta

TV actor Mehta notified his family and followers that he had been infected with this illness. In addition, he revealed with his fans how he spent his quarantine period. Mehta had a good mindset and fought the infection by reading books, eating homemade nutritious meals, and binge-watching his favourite movies and shows. Jankee Parekh, Mehta's wife, and 11-month-old Sufi tested positive on Monday, January 3.

Nora Fatehi

Actress Nora Fatehi recently tested positive for the virus. The statement issued by Nora Fatehi's publicist reads, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan reported positive for Covid-19 in the first week of December. The actress’s Covid-19 report was first confirmed by the BMC. She was also accused of violating Covid-19 norms by the BMC. The actress has now tested negative for Covid-19.

Amrita Arora

Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora’s sister, actor Amrita Arora was also tested positive for Covid-19. Similar to Kareena, the BMC alleged that Amrita Arora too violated covid norms by attending several parties.

Arjun Kapoor

Actress Malaika Arora’s boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was also recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actor’s building was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the Covid-19 protocols.

Anshula Kapoor

Along with Arjun Kapoor, the actor’s younger sibling, Anshula Kapoor, also contracted the virus. She is also presently recovering from the virus.

Arjun Bijlani

India's Got Talent host and actor Arjun Bijlani is also under quarantine as he tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram post, TV actor Arjun Bijlani revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The 39-year-old actor went on to say that he is experiencing moderate symptoms and is presently under quarantine. In the post, Bijlani shared a video of himself where he can be seen slowly turning back, and the song 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' plays in the background.

Prem Chopra

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital on Monday (January 3) after testing positive for Covid-19. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, the 86-year-old actor, along with his wife, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. "Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Parkar said in a statement.

Dhrashti Dhami

Television actress Drashti Dhami on Tuesday (January 4) said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans and well-wishers.

Vishwak Sen

Tollywood star Vishwak Sen despite being vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to inform his fans that he has isolated himself and is following protocols. The actor expressed his concern about how the virus is spreading like wildfire in a statement released, advising everyone to wear masks and be safe.

Ranvir Shorey

After returning home from a vacation in Goa, actor Ranvir Shorey tested positive for Covid-19. The actor had shared, “My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated." Now both Ranvir Shorey and his son have tested negative for the virus.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Along with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19. On her Instagram story today, Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Yes I'm positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic."

Shanaya Kapoor

Actress Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on her Instagram Stories. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after attending a meal at Karan Johar's place. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone,” she wrote.