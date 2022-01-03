Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Prem Chopra Rushed To The Hospital After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife, Uma Chopra have tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to a hospital.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra. | Instagram/@prem_chopra_official

2022-01-03T20:02:19+05:30
Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 8:02 pm

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19, a senior doctor treating the couple said. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital, the 86-year-old veteran, along with his wife, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here. Both are likely to be discharged in "a day or two", he added.

"Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr. Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment. They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well," Parkar said in a statement.

Prem Chopra is known for playing iconic villain roles in numerous Hindi films like 'Kati Patang', 'Bobby', 'Do Raaste', and many others. He was last seen in the movie romantic comedy film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch as lots of celebrities have contracted Covid-19. Prem Chopra is the latest one. Other actors who tested positive for Covid-19 include producer Ekta Kapoor, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, actoresses Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

