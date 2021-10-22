Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice

The Maharashtra government has allowed the cinema halls to be opened with 50 per cent capacity. Prominent theatre owners, distributors and filmmakers celebrate this move and speak up on the way forward.

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice
Mumbai Cinema Halls | Instagram

Trending

Cinema Halls Re-Open In Mumbai; Theatre Owners, Distributors And Filmmakers Rejoice
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T11:44:45+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:44 am

Cinema halls all over the country had opened up quite a while back, but the state of Maharashtra has been one of the last ones to give the green light to open up the theatres. The theatres are finally going to be running once again in the city of Mumbai and all over Maharashtra, albeit at a 50 per cent capacity for now. Having faced a financial crisis for almost a year and a half now, the theatre owners, distributors and filmmakers are happy with this decision. However, there are many who are still upset for varied reasons.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, says, “It is very heart-warming to reopen our cinemas once again in the state of Maharashtra as it holds the key for the revival of the multiplex industry. Opening of Maharashtra is specifically significant for us as our screen presence in the state is the highest in our circuit and serves as a focal center for the entertainment industry. PVR had already reopened its cinemas on 30th July 2021 post the second wave in states and UT’s where multiplexes and theatres had been given the go-ahead to reopen with restrictions in seating capacity and operating hours. PVR has always strived to offer unique experiences and we certainly look forward to welcoming our patrons with fresh content, innovative offers, to enjoy movies exclusively with one’s friends and family in our 100% safe cinemas operated by our 100% vaccinated staff.”

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited, says, “Innovation and improvisation is in the DNA of our business which has echoed through our every offering. It is a proud moment for us to finally introduce our unique concept to the audience after the unprecedented times we battled through. Maison PVR is inspired by the French archetype and was born out of the quest to explore deeper and newer facets of luxury. It had a global creative team working on its each aspect intricately to bring the best for our India patrons. The effects of the pandemic will linger but we are hopeful that 2021 will bring back the theatre-going audience and with the change in the scenario, we can assure Maison PVR will be a delightful experience for the patrons. We are happy to welcome back our patrons in the key market of Mumbai, being the hub of the Hindi film industry and the state of Maharashtra.”

Prashant Kulkarni, Head of Sales, Marketing and New Business Expansion at Carnival Cinemas, says, "We at Carnival Cinemas are ready with all the safety measures and are excited to welcome audiences back to the best immersive movie watching experience - on the big screen. We have ensured that all SOP's are taken care of as these are for the safety of our patrons. We are also promoting pre-booking and pre-sales online and QR codes based ordering, as it will help our customers to cut the queue and also help avoid crowding. And that's not all, we have exciting reopening day offers- like in Maharashtra, a free popcorn for patrons showing a safe status on Aarogya Setu app. With the kind of movies that are up for release combined with the pent up demand of audiences to go watch a movie on the big screen , these two factors are actually the perfect recipe for 2 words - House Full.”

Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy’s Executive Director, Manoj Desai, says, “One public starts coming in then only we will get to know. The SOP is of 50% occupancy and we will open with exactly that. Even if 20 per cent people come in, I think we will be happy for the great start. If the public comes, then we will have a smooth sail otherwise we might have to cancel shows.”

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Film Distributor Sameer Dixit from Pickle Entertainment says, “Maharashtra is the last state to open theatres. That’s a bad and disheartening thing. Despite zero death cases in Mumbai and Pune, still theatres are asked to open in 50% occupancy. Many states have opened up theatres in cent per cent capacity, whereas in Mumbai, where there is the maximum business for films, it’s opening on 50%. Theatre exhibitors are slightly upset because of that. Then the losses that they have faced haven’t been compensated in any way whether it’s electricity bills or property taxes. Single screens might have to get their seats and all renovated as they’re all in bad condition after the lockdown. They need to have an initial investment of 30-40 lakhs which they don’t have. Multiplexes would open up, but single screens are still in a dilemma as to how to open up. ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be a game changer.”

Veteran film producer Anand Pandit says, "The reopening of theaters in the state really couldn't happen at a better time. The threat of the pandemic is finally slowly receding, and while we're still cautious, we're getting the valuable opportunity to showcase our films the way they were meant to be showcased. Audiences in Maharashtra have always reveled in the cinema and its power to make everything better, and I'm sure every theatrical release will be welcomed with open arms. And I believe its not just the cinephiles who are eagerly waiting, but every person who misses the simple experience of enjoying a good film on the big screen. From a business point of view, given that Maharashtra is one of the biggest entertainment markets, theaters reopening is a positive sign of the industry regaining normalcy. Truly a great start to Diwali."

It seems like the theatres should get back to their former glory by Diwali when 'Sooryavanshi' would be released. Till then, it might just be a dry run for all that's coming ahead.

Tags

Prateek Sur Mumbai Bollywood Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kajol Trolled By SRK Fans For Not Supporting Her Best Friend And ‘DDLJ’ Co-Star

Kajol Trolled By SRK Fans For Not Supporting Her Best Friend And ‘DDLJ’ Co-Star

‘Namaste India’: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Announce Release Date For 'Uncharted’ In India

Woh Toh Hai Albela, Hazaaron Mein Akela: More Support For SRK After He Meets Aryan Khan In Jail

Prop Gun Fired By Alec Baldwin On ‘Rust’ Sets Kills Cameraperson And Critically Injures Director

Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stopped At The Airport For Her Prosthetic Leg

Now Showing: After Covid-19 Intermission, 'DDLJ' Returns To Mumbai Theatre Where It Has Been Running For 26 Years

Adivi Sesh Gains Back Strength For 'Major''s Last Schedule

Rana Daggubati Launches Trailer Of Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma's 'Varudu Kaavalenu'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Romance Brewing Between Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Romance Brewing Between Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Raftaar: I Have A New-Found Respect For Stand-Up Comedians

Raftaar: I Have A New-Found Respect For Stand-Up Comedians

Vidhi Pandya: I Contributed More To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Than Simba Nagpal And Akasa Singh

Vidhi Pandya: I Contributed More To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Than Simba Nagpal And Akasa Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

Read More from Outlook

100 Crore Shots: How India Hit Its Covid-19 Vaccine Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How India Hit Its Covid-19 Vaccine Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / As of Friday, more than 102.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Central government. A look at the journey so far.

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the wake of India, recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have won one and lost one in their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games while India emerged victorious in both their matches ahead of the crucial tie.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Advertisement