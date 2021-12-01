Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

After Parag Agrawal Was Named The New CEO Of Twitter, Shreya Ghoshal's Fans Dig Up Her Connection With Him

Shreya Ghoshal previously stated that she and Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, are childhood friends. On Twitter, the two have exchanged several messages.

After Parag Agrawal Was Named The New CEO Of Twitter, Shreya Ghoshal's Fans Dig Up Her Connection With Him
After Parag Agrawal was named the new CEO of Twitter, Shreya Ghoshal's fans dug up her connection with him. | Instagram/ @paraga

Trending

After Parag Agrawal Was Named The New CEO Of Twitter, Shreya Ghoshal's Fans Dig Up Her Connection With Him
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T13:26:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 1:26 pm

Shreya Ghoshal and Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO, have a long history together. On Twitter, the singer and the Indian-American technology executive have frequently exchanged messages.

When Shreya Ghoshal first discovered Parag Agrawal on Twitter in May 2010, she offered him a birthday shoutout, which resulted in him receiving a deluge of messages and followers.

“Hey all!! Found another bachpan ka dost (childhood friend)! Foodie and traveller... A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga... It was his b'day yesterday! Wish him please,” she had tweeted. Agrawal, surprised by her followers' love, had replied, “@shreyaghoshal Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in.”

Apart from that, the two have been exchanging tweets in which they complement each other, share trip plans, and so on. Ghoshal and Agarwal have also posted images on social media with their respective spouses. A few admirers also took to social media to post their photos.

She congratulated Agarwal on his new role at Twitter after he revealed it on Twitter on Monday. "Congrats @paraga. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news," she wrote.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Meanwhile, Ghosal has everyone's attention because of her new song 'Chaka Chak,' which she sang for the film 'Atrangi Re'. AR Rahman composed the song, which was filmed with Sara Ali Khan. 'Ratti Ratti Reza Reza' (Meenakshi Sundareshwar) and 'Zaalima Coca Cola' (Bhuj: The Pride of India) are among the songs she has performed this year.

The singer has been making waves for her posts displaying her six-month-old son Devyaan, in addition to her work.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Parag Agrawal Mumbai Film Industry Twitter Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Files FIR, Alleging Threats In Connection With Her Posts On Farmer Protests

Kangana Ranaut Files FIR, Alleging Threats In Connection With Her Posts On Farmer Protests

'The King's Man' All Set For A December Release In India

Nick Jonas Fixing Priyanka Chopra's Outfit At The London Fashion Awards Is The Perfect Reply To Trolls

Lara Dutta Says She Nearly Had A Heart Attack When 4-Year-Old Daughter, Talked About Divorce

Shalmali Kholgade Marries Farhan Shaikh In Her Living Room; Singer's Dad Officiates Marriage

Amit Sadh Tests Positive For Covid-19, Updates Fans On Social Media

Nikita Dutta Opens Up About Bikers Snatching Her Phone, Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up On Experiencing Real-Life Paranormal Incident

Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up On Experiencing Real-Life Paranormal Incident

Shraddha Arya Says She Had No Idea That She Would Tie The Knot So Soon

Shraddha Arya Says She Had No Idea That She Would Tie The Knot So Soon

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Death: Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Siddharth Pay Their Last Respects

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Death: Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Siddharth Pay Their Last Respects

Tara Sutaria Responds To 'RX 100' Actress Payal Rajput Who Wanted To Star In 'Tadap'

Tara Sutaria Responds To 'RX 100' Actress Payal Rajput Who Wanted To Star In 'Tadap'

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events in South Africa and elsewhere in the world are being cancelled due to travel restrictions in the wake of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Outlook Web Desk / Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers in France say vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies against Covid-19.

Advertisement