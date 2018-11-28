Congress To Release Manifesto On Nov 29 For Rajasthan Polls

﻿
Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan is due on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
2018-11-28T14:18:26+0530
The Congress will release its election manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls on Thursday.

PCC president Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Chaudhary and other senior leaders of the party will release the manifesto, a party spokesperson said.

The party president Rahul Gandhi has already announced to waive farmers' loan within 10 days if the party forms government in the state.

The BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.

The manifesto was unveiled by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar, and Rajathan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in the presence of BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur.

The BJP government in the state met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto, Raje said prior to releasing the manifesto.

(PTI)

