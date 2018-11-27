Rajasthan Polls: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises 50 Lakh Jobs In Private Sector In 5 Years

Related Stories Rajasthan Elections Will Be A Test Of BJP’s Electoral Genius

The BJP on Tuesday released its manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.

The manifesto was unveiled by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar, and Rajathan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in the presence of BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur.

The BJP government in the state met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto, Raje said prior to releasing the manifesto.

"The overall completion is 95 per cent," she said.

Raje also highlighted several points of the 2018 manifesto, saying 50 lakh jobs will be created in private sector in next five years in Rajasthan and every year, 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector.

The chief minister also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.

Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan are due on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11.

