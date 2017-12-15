The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 December 2017 Last Updated at 2:15 pm National News Analysis

SC Rejects Congress Plea Seeking Cross Verification Of 25% Of VVPAT Paper Trail With EVM Votes, Says It 'Lacks Merit'

Congress leaders and senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal will appear for the party in the apex court.
Outlook Web Bureau
SC Rejects Congress Plea Seeking Cross Verification Of 25% Of VVPAT Paper Trail With EVM Votes, Says It 'Lacks Merit'
File Photo
SC Rejects Congress Plea Seeking Cross Verification Of 25% Of VVPAT Paper Trail With EVM Votes, Says It 'Lacks Merit'
outlookindia.com
2017-12-15T15:03:29+0530

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain Gujarat Congress' petition seeking matching of VVPAT paper trail with EVM count in at least 25% of voting machines in Gujarat elections citing "lack of merit" in the plea.

The apex court further added that the Gujarat Congress can approach SC through filing a writ petition for electoral reforms.

Congress leaders and senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal will appear for the party in the apex court. News agency ANI reported that the matter is likely to be heard today itself.

Advertisement opens in new window

Reports of EVM malfunctioning marred the Gujarat elections where the second phase of voting concluded yesterday. On December 9, withing hours of of voting for the first phase, multiple faulty EVMs were reported.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had requested the election commission for quick action in the matter.According to media reports, an EVM was also tampered with in Rajkot East constituency, a complaint to the EC said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Sibal Abhishek Manu Singhvi Gujarat Elections: EVM Congress Judiciary: Supreme Court Election Commission Assembly Elections National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : Regulations For Operating Drones Likely To Be Ready In Two Months, Says Union Minister Jayant Sinha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters