SC Rejects Congress Plea Seeking Cross Verification Of 25% Of VVPAT Paper Trail With EVM Votes, Says It 'Lacks Merit'

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain Gujarat Congress' petition seeking matching of VVPAT paper trail with EVM count in at least 25% of voting machines in Gujarat elections citing "lack of merit" in the plea.

The apex court further added that the Gujarat Congress can approach SC through filing a writ petition for electoral reforms.

Congress leaders and senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kapil Sibal will appear for the party in the apex court. News agency ANI reported that the matter is likely to be heard today itself.

Reports of EVM malfunctioning marred the Gujarat elections where the second phase of voting concluded yesterday. On December 9, withing hours of of voting for the first phase, multiple faulty EVMs were reported.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had requested the election commission for quick action in the matter.According to media reports, an EVM was also tampered with in Rajkot East constituency, a complaint to the EC said.