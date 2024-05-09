Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9

The IMD said maximum temperatures were likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and Palakkad, 38 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, 37 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of the state till May 10.