Bihar: Mob Assaulted 34 School Girls After They Resisted Harassment

Nine people have been named in an FIR while two main accused Hari and Mohan have been arrested.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
In a dreadful incident in Bihar's Supaul district, a mob intruded the premises of a girls'residential school and beat the schoolgirls after they resisted sexual advances by the goons, leaving 34 injured.

The girls were rushed to the hospital after the incident.

The incident happened when a group of youths forcibly entered the Kasturba Awasiya Balika Vidyalay on Saturday evening with the intention of molesting the girls.

"Action will be taken against the accused and security arrangements will be made at the school," District Magistrate Baidyanath Yadav said.

A case has been registered, said Vinay Kumar, a district official. The accused have been identified, but no arrests have been made as yet.


(IANS)

