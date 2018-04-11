'Are Your Parents Engaged In Unclean Occupation,' Asks Haryana Government In School Admission Form

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-ruled Harayana government is under fire from parents and opposition for reportedly issuing a 100-pointer admission form to the school children with controversial questions: Are your parents engaged in any "unclean occupation" or suffering from genetic disorders?

The questionnaire seeks applicants to furnish details as personal as the family's biometric data and father's bank account.

According to a report by news agency IANS, a two-page form carrying a Haryana government logo was issued to the students recently. Private schools in Gurugram are also going with the Haryana Education Department's new norm.

The state government officials, however, have refused to comment on the matter.

The school students above primary classes have also been asked to mention, parents' occupation and educational qualification in the admission form.

The form also seeks to know whether they are income tax payees, their religion and caste details, genetic disorder, if any, besides students' bank details".

The parents have expressed anguish over the detailed form. The schools have, however, passed the ball in government's court.

""This is to inform you that we have received the attached format from the Education Department to be filled in by parents of all Haryana schools. Please note that the information being sought is not for school records but for use by the Government of Haryana. There are some mandatory fields that are marked with the * (star) symbol.

"In order to facilitate an easy flow of data from the parent to the school, we have created a Google link given below. You are requested to open the link, fill the details and submit the same to the school by April 16. Your early action will be greatly appreciated," one of the school's statement as quoted in the report.

Commenting on the development, the opposition Congress said the BJP-led state government was indulging in "racial and religious profiling".

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a series of tweets said, "Khattar Govt issues a 100 point Students Admission Form. It is really a Surveillance of Parents/Students Form.

Height of insanity is the kind of pvt info of parents being sought.Calling vocation of parents unclean is absurd

"Khattar Govt does it again. Students labelled as 'untouchables' & their parents occupation as 'unclean'. Height of insanity is the kind of pvt info of parents being sought. Calling vocation of parents unclean is absurd," he said.

"Govt, taking a cue from NaMo App, issues a 100 pointer student admission form. Since when has Aadhaar become mandatory for school admission?," he said in another tweet.

Surjewala demanded that the state education department withdraw the order and tender an apology to the parents.

With PTI Inputs