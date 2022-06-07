You Can Stay In Scooby Doo And Shaggy’s Mystery Machine This Summer 

The tale of friendship between humanity and dogs goes way back in time. And the millennials will recall it in the form of the famed cartoon series’ characters — Scooby Doo and Shaggy. And if you’ve ever watched Scooby Doo then you probably recall the iconic Mystery Machine which was at the centre of solving all mysteries. The series garnered so much love that in 2002 the franchise’s first live action film was made.

What if we tell you that you now have an opportunity to spend a night in the Mystery Machine? It’s been two decades since Shaggy and Scooby first solved the Spooky Island mystery and in order to celebrate its anniversary, Matthew Lillard is on a mission to serve as Airbnb host of the gang’s Mystery Machine.

Inside the Mystery Machine Ja Tecson

The camper accommodation, along the Southern Californian coast, will witness guests for an overnight stay this summer for the first time ever. The camper is fully set up for two fans to experience all the spooky thrills on a summer night. Guests will be able to book three one night individual stays on June 24, 25 and 26 and can cherish Shaggy and Scooby’s lifestyle for a night for just $20( taxes extra) a night.

The guests will be welcomed with a virtual greeting from Lillard upon arrival and can get their hands of Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace. The camper will also have all-you-can-eat snacks along with a selection for dinner featuring Shaggy and Scooby’s favourite foods — think hot dogs and eggplant burgers. Another item on the list to be excited about is the late night re-watch of Scooby Doo with popcorn, movie candy and Scooby snacks. What more you ask? Guests can also put on their thinking hats and engage in solving mysteries or simply cherish the lounge seating and hammock. Bookings for the stay begin on Thursday at airbnb.com/mysterymachine.