Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Valley Of Flowers In Uttarakhand Reopens 

The valley was an accidental discovery by an enthusiast British mountaineer in 1931

Valley Of Flowers In Uttarakhand Reopens 
The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand Shutterstock

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 7:35 pm

With the onset of peak summer and travel at its all time high, one of the most popular and sought after regions in the country in Uttarakhand, the Valley of Flowers reopened today. 

Located in the higher Garhwal Himalayas, it is known for its natural bounty and variety of flora. The valley shuts down each year post October owing to snowfall and is only accessible once again in June. Spanning across an area of nearly 90 sq km, it was declared a national park in 1982, and subsequently became a Unesco World Heritage SIte in 2005. 

The valley was an accidental discovery by an enthusiast British mountaineer — Frank S Smyth — in 1931, while he was traversing the region. Today, the valley is home to over 600 flowering species including Himalayan blue poppy, potentilla, aster, ranunculus amongst the others. The valley is also home to Uttarakhand’s state flower — the Brahmkamal. Amidst its faunal offerings one can keep an eye out for the leopard, musk deer and the blue sheep. 

The valley, accessible by only foot, is also well known amongst trekking enthusiasts. The trek is 17kms long and begins at Ghangaria at an altitude of 10,000 feet. A prerequisite to enter the Valley of Flowers is a permit from the State Forest Department. 

