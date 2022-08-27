Take A Dip In These 5 Natural Hot Springs in India To Lower Stress

Taking a dip in a swimming pool or a warm jacuzzi at your favourite location might sound like the ideal weekend escape in winters. But we’re sure that the traveller in you would enjoy a refreshing change in the form of a natural hot spring — think a car ride with a road trip playlist, your favourite company and a natural spring at the end of it all to wipe off the fatigue. And on that note, here are 7 hot springs in India that you can drive (and in some cases trek) up to and take a dip:

Kheer Ganga

Often known for the adventurous trek, Kheer Ganga is more than that. If the adrenaline junkie in you is up for it, then this is it for you. Located in Himachal Pradesh one has to undertake the trek amidst the picturesque Himalayas to reach the hot spring. This well maintained hot spring barely has any population crowding it, and is the perfect tranquil escape.

Borong and Ralong

If you have any aches and kinks to iron out, visit Ravangla’s two hot springs on the banks of Rangit River—Borong and Ralong. Ralong can be reached after an hour-long walk from Ralong monastery. Borong is 7km from Ralong, and a 40-minute walk downhill.

Kasol

While Kasol is famous amongst the younger population for its hippie trail, there are also some undiscovered secrets in the town — including a hot spring. Situated parallel to the Parvati River, these natural hot springs are only a bridge away from Chalal and in the midst of a lush valley. With hardly any local or tourist population frequenting these natural springs, it becomes your private escape oasis.

Panamik

Located in a small village, in the Nubra Valley, near the Siachen glacier is the northernmost hot spring in Panamik. Situated at a height of over 10,000 feet above sea level and a few kilometres from Leh, this sulphur hot spring is known for its medicinal properties and its serene surroundings.

Dhuni Pani

Hot springs in the middle of a forest are a common occurrence, but Dhuni Pani in Madhya Pradesh is anything but common. Located in the middle of dense forests in Amarkantak, this natural hot water spring is located near a temple and is believed to be spiritually significant. And like everything worth having doesn’t come easy, reaching this hot spring also comes after a not-so-easy trek.